Assassin's Creed Origins and Chorus coming to Xbox Game Pass in June

Xbox has announced the next slate of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in June, including Assassin's Creed Origins.

The Egyptian origin story is coming to cloud, console, and PC on 7th June. Perhaps that's in-line with the - not yet officially confirmed - 60fps update?

Space combat game Chorus is also coming on 7th June, across cloud, console, and PC. It was first released at the end of last year, check out our review.

Before that, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition is out on 1st June (cloud, console, and PC), followed by Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (console and PC) on 2nd June.

Lastly, 7th June also brings two indie games: Disc Room (cloud, console, and PC) and day one release Spacelines from the Far Out (console and PC).

The addition of Assassin's Creed Oranges and For Honor also marks an improvement to the Xbox app on PC so it's easier to search and install Ubisoft games via Ubisoft Connect.

The following games will be leaving the service on 15th June: