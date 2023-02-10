Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

Ubisoft veteran Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft Montreal after almost two decades.

Guesdon's credits at Ubisoft include working as creative director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Origins.

Ubisoft has faced several departures in the past couple of years, and Guesdon is the most recent senior developer to have joined them.

Guesdon announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he thanked Ubisoft Montreal for his time there. Since finishing work on Assassin's Creed Oranges in 2018, his profile states he was working on an "undisclosed" project at Ubisoft for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The project is a "collaborative voxel-based game with shades of Minecraft", sources told Kotaku, and is believed to be still in the pipeline internally.

Ubisoft has already had a rocky start to the year, cancelling three projects and delaying Skull and Bones again. One week later a fourth, Project Q, was cancelled after Ubisoft's financial results saw a drop in company stocks.

Most recently, Ubisoft saw 40 staff go on strike on 27th January, in demand of better working conditions.