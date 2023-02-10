If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

After 17 years at the company.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Ubisoft veteran Jean Guesdon has left Ubisoft Montreal after almost two decades.

Guesdon's credits at Ubisoft include working as creative director on Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Origins.

Ubisoft has faced several departures in the past couple of years, and Guesdon is the most recent senior developer to have joined them.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

Guesdon announced his departure on LinkedIn, where he thanked Ubisoft Montreal for his time there. Since finishing work on Assassin's Creed Oranges in 2018, his profile states he was working on an "undisclosed" project at Ubisoft for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The project is a "collaborative voxel-based game with shades of Minecraft", sources told Kotaku, and is believed to be still in the pipeline internally.

Ubisoft has already had a rocky start to the year, cancelling three projects and delaying Skull and Bones again. One week later a fourth, Project Q, was cancelled after Ubisoft's financial results saw a drop in company stocks.

Most recently, Ubisoft saw 40 staff go on strike on 27th January, in demand of better working conditions.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch