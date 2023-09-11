If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft says not to read anything into Assassin's Creed Black Flag's sudden Steam disappearance

I shanty be hoping for a remake soon.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag's hooded hero Edward Kenway walks ashore.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Assassin's Creed Black Flag - AKA the one where you get to be a pirate - is currently unavailable on Steam. But don't get excited - it's not because there's a new version on the cards.

Black Flag's disappearance from the Steam store prompted speculation from fans - fuelled by previous whispers - that Ubisoft had pulled the original version of the game ahead of the launch of its rumoured remake.

In response to those whispers, Ubisoft has now issued a statement saying the game was simply unavailable to buy right now due to a "technical issue".

Assassin's Creed Black Flag is widely-regarded as one of the best games in Ubisoft's series.

"We are aware that Assassin's Creed Black Flag is currently unavailable for purchase on Steam," a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. "This is due to a technical issue, and our teams are working on a solution to bring it back as soon as possible."

Back in June, Kotaku reported that a Black Flag remake was in the works, with Skull & Bones studio Ubisoft Singapore "heavily involved". Still, the project was not expected to be completed for "at least a few years".

Of course, Skull & Bones began life as a spin-off from Black Flag - and a decade on, still lacks a release date. The suggestion that a Black Flag remake is now being built on top of Skull & Bones' tech is certainly interesting - as long as it doesn't take quite as long to launch.

Of all the Assassin's Creed games, Black Flag's open seas seem most ripe for a revisit. If you prefer your Assassin's Creed games on dry land, however, this year's Mirage is a nostalgic trip back to the series' origins in the Middle East.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch