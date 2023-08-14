If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage release date moved up

Now a week sooner.

Assassin's Creed Mirage star Basim climbs a building to escape from enemies.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Tom Phillips
Ubisoft has changed the release date of Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will now arrive on Thursday, 5th October.

That's a week sooner than its previous launch date, which was set for 12th October.

The move means Mirage will now have more of a gap between its October launch and some of the many other games due in the same month: Lords of the Fallen, Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Wonder.

The Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed Mirage will see Ubisoft's historical stabathon series return to its classic city-sized form, after a trilogy of titles which spanned swathes of entire countries.

A more focused map brings a more focused, stealthy set of skills - and a more grounded story with less of a focus on mythical beasts and godlike abilities.

If that all sounds like it's more your cup of tea, circle that fresh release date in your calendar.

Mirage originally began life as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, before it eventually became its own separate game.

The title is set to star Basim, an Assassin character first introduced in Valhalla, and is set shortly beforehand.

Ubisoft has previously said Mirage's version of Baghdad will be equivalent in size to the version of Paris found in Assassin's Creed Unity, with a completion time of around 25 hours. (That's about 180 hours less than Valhalla and its expansions, in my experience.)

Tom Phillips

