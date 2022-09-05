Assassin's Creed Mirage to recreate Unity's crowds, latest leak suggests

The next Assassin's Creed game, set in Baghdad, will feature crowds of people on its streets for the first time since the widely-panned Paris-set Unity.

That's according to a fresh round of leaked information on the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage from well-established Ubisoft leaker j0hnathan, who has now had his Twitter account suspended.

Among those details includes the fact that Baghdad will be divided into four separate zones, each with a boss to defeat, but also be surrounded by a desert area, oases and rivers.

Watch on YouTube A look at the recently-launched roguelite mode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Mirage is set to take the Assassin's Creed series back to its roots for a smaller, stealth-focused entry. This latest leak suggests throwing knives will return - a staple in early entries - as well as rooftop hiding places.

But it is the reintroduction of crowds from later in the Assassin's Creed series which is perhaps most notable.

Ubisoft has kept crowd size relatively limited since it attempted to go large in Unity, which was set during the French Revolution, and which famously fumbled its launch due to technical issues.

Additional Assassins Creed Mirage information has been shared by j0nathan (YouTube).

-Baghdad is the only city

-Throwing knives and roof hiding spots

-A lot of NPCs in the streets

-A lot of parkour

-Some slow motion assassinations#AssassinsCreedMirage pic.twitter.com/gkUv1QF1lx — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 2, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Its follow-up, the London-set Syndicate, had smaller numbers of NPCs on screen - helpfully keeping them out of the way of your horse drawn carriages.

Subsequent games set in Ancient Egypt, Greece and Viking Britain also did not seek to rival Unity's crowds.

This is the latest in a string of leaks surrounding Mirage - which Ubisoft finally acknowledged as real last week.

Ubisoft is set to officially lift the lid on Mirage this Saturday, during the publisher's Ubisoft Forward livestream. We'll have more on the game then.