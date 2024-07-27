Skip to main content

Yes, Assassin's Creed really did make an appearance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Vikki Blake
For those watching the Olympics opening ceremony last night, no, that was not your imagination – a familiar hooded Assassin did indeed invade the rooftops of Paris last night.

Whilst it's hard to find footage given a trigger-happy copyright gremlin is striking down videos all over the place, there are still a number of images and video of Assassin's Creed Unity's Arno carrying the Olympic torch for anyone who missed it:

Cover image for YouTube videoWho is the hooded character with the Olympic torch?
Assassin's Creed Arno holds the Olympic torch.Watch on YouTube

And no, it's not a coincidence – that really is an Assassin's Creed reference. Though it had been suggested that Ubisoft's tentpole franchise may be making an appearance, last night the French company confirmed it:

Here's some more of Arno's infiltration:

Assassin's Creed Unity – which will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary – was set in 18th-century Paris, which makes Arno's return fitting, if a little surprising given he is perhaps not the most beloved Assassin, and Unity was not the best-performing game at launch.

It does, however, commemorate the hugely-successful series in a mainstream event seen by millions, and solidifies just how influential Ubisoft is to the people of Paris.

