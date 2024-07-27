Yes, Assassin's Creed really did make an appearance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

For those watching the Olympics opening ceremony last night, no, that was not your imagination – a familiar hooded Assassin did indeed invade the rooftops of Paris last night.

Whilst it's hard to find footage given a trigger-happy copyright gremlin is striking down videos all over the place, there are still a number of images and video of Assassin's Creed Unity's Arno carrying the Olympic torch for anyone who missed it:

Who is the hooded character with the Olympic torch? Assassin's Creed Arno holds the Olympic torch.

And no, it's not a coincidence – that really is an Assassin's Creed reference. Though it had been suggested that Ubisoft's tentpole franchise may be making an appearance, last night the French company confirmed it:

Keep an eye on Paris' rooftops—Arno might just be watching from above. 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/opqDU04Xgo — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 26, 2024

Source: @MaximeChao



Video: pic.twitter.com/VleT4aSTY1 — AC: Landmarks (@ac_landmarks) July 25, 2024

Here's some more of Arno's infiltration:

Never thought that the Assassins would carry the Olympic flame! 😍🇫🇷#AssassinsCreed#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/Q7HcCN5fPl — ASSASSIN'S CREED NEWS ⛩️ (@_L3vi3) July 26, 2024

I see they've got a representative from the Assassins's Creed delegation. Shout to Arno Dorian #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/rnwvrTP8KG — Paul Little 🎮 (@ItsPaulLittle) July 26, 2024

Assassin's Creed Unity – which will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary – was set in 18th-century Paris, which makes Arno's return fitting, if a little surprising given he is perhaps not the most beloved Assassin, and Unity was not the best-performing game at launch.

Who's that mysterious figure holding the torch?#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/C2FQBqvJZl — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

It does, however, commemorate the hugely-successful series in a mainstream event seen by millions, and solidifies just how influential Ubisoft is to the people of Paris.