Assassin's Creed Mirage throwback visual option pays homage to AC1

Assassin's Creed Mirage sees Ubisoft's historical stabathon series return to its roots with more grounded combat and abilities, a map focused entirely around one city, and a return to the Middle East - where the franchise began.

Now, Ubisoft has revealed a further option that nods all the way back to Assassin's Creed 1 (which, I'm slightly alarmed to acknowledge, is now nearing its 16th birthday).

Where Mirage's colour palette is all golden sunrays and splashes of crimson, the original AC1 had a much bluer filter. To me, it pointed to the fact your historical adventures were all just a simulation - similar to the green palette employed in The Matrix films.

Watch on YouTube Assassin's Creed Mirage behind the scenes video.

You can see the differences highlighted in Ubisoft's new behind the scenes video, below, which made me realise just how blue the original AC1 was. It's a striking difference - and perhaps one just for Assassin's Creed purists. It's a nice touch, but I'm not sure I'm going to drown out Mirage's standard colours myself.

Mirage is planned as a "love letter to the origins of the franchise", creative director Stéphane Boudon says in the video. "We implemented a nostalgic visual filter as an option for those who wish to explore the game with the desaturated blue-grey colour palette from the very first Assassin’s Creed game."

We'll have more on Mirage in the coming days - and of course, it will take centre stage at Ubisoft's upcoming summer presentation, set to air this Monday night here in the UK.