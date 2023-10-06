Assassin's Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you out into the wilderness to find your reward. We recommend grabbing a mount before setting off to find your prize as the settlement you're headed to is further away than you think.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to figure out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on the roof of the Officer's Club in Fief of Rayasansah in Karkh.

The Officer's Club can be found north east of the Qadi District Office. We've marked its exact location on the maps below:

Be careful when you get here, the Officer's Club is a restricted area that's patrolled by guards. When you get to the rooftop indicated on the map above, there will be a single guard on duty here. Now, you can either sneak around this guard to get the scroll or you can stealthily assassinate them.

However you want to deal with the guard, when you're on the rooftop use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma clue scroll. It will be on a bench on the rooftop.

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for figuring out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a storehouse north of Jarjarayah.

Head south from the Sharqiyah Gate in Karkh which is south east of the Officer's Club and go to the point indicated on the map below:

When you discover the Jarjarayah settlement, synchronise with the viewpoint here and then use Enkidu to scout the area to the north until you see a set of abandoned huts:

When you get here, look for the hut that has the small domed tower beside it. Once you find this hut, the reward will be on the ground in the exposed room with a few skeletons in it.

The reward for figuring out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma is the Gold Hidden One outfit dye.

