If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution

How to figure out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma.

assassins creed mirage basim in burned down storage hut near jarjarayah
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you out into the wilderness to find your reward. We recommend grabbing a mount before setting off to find your prize as the settlement you're headed to is further away than you think.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to figure out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on the roof of the Officer's Club in Fief of Rayasansah in Karkh.

The Officer's Club can be found north east of the Qadi District Office. We've marked its exact location on the maps below:

assassins creed mirage solve this problem enigma location on close up map
assassins creed mirage officers club location on world map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Be careful when you get here, the Officer's Club is a restricted area that's patrolled by guards. When you get to the rooftop indicated on the map above, there will be a single guard on duty here. Now, you can either sneak around this guard to get the scroll or you can stealthily assassinate them.

assassins creed mirage solve this problem enigma area officers club rooftop
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

However you want to deal with the guard, when you're on the rooftop use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma clue scroll. It will be on a bench on the rooftop.

assassins creed mirage solve this problem enigma clue scroll on bench
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for figuring out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found in a storehouse north of Jarjarayah.

Head south from the Sharqiyah Gate in Karkh which is south east of the Officer's Club and go to the point indicated on the map below:

assassins creed mirage jarjarayah location on world map
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you discover the Jarjarayah settlement, synchronise with the viewpoint here and then use Enkidu to scout the area to the north until you see a set of abandoned huts:

assassins creed mirage jarjarayah burned down storage huts
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get here, look for the hut that has the small domed tower beside it. Once you find this hut, the reward will be on the ground in the exposed room with a few skeletons in it.

assassins creed mirage solve this problem enigma reward location in burned down hut
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for figuring out the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me enigma is the Gold Hidden One outfit dye.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more enigma help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Find What I Stole solution or our Left Behind enigma solution. Also, you could check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer as well.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch