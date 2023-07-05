Assassin's Creed Mirage has an unlockable database for history buffs

Assassin's Creed Mirage will include an interactive history feature available in the game at launch, allowing you to delve deeper into the real world version of the game's Baghdad setting.

This option appears to be an alternative to the more involved Discovery Tour mode that popped up some time post-launch in Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. Perhaps befitting Mirage's more condensed nature, this option too sounds less involved.

Appropriately titled the "History of Baghdad", the option is described as being similar to the series' traditional Codex, and has been built in partnership with a series of museums and international historical institutions.

In-game, you'll be able to read about 66 featured historical sites, and swot up on the region's art and science, beliefs, economy, government, plus details on daily life.

You'll also be able to peer at artefacts from the period that have survived to the present day, and are now housed in museums.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on 12th October for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and acts as a both a side-story to Valhalla and a throwback to the series' smaller, stealthier origins.

Image credit: Ubisoft Image credit: Ubisoft

Long-term fans of Assassin's Creed will also be able to keep things historical with a nostalgic visual filter for the game to make it look similar to the colour palette from back in Assassin's Creed 1.