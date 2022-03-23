Latest Elden Ring patch targets hacker exploit ruining PC players' saves

Following last week's big Elden Ring patch, which added the likes of NPC quest markers and expanded NPC quests, FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have released a smaller update tackling a range of issues on all platforms - which, most importantly for PC players, includes a fix to stop hackers from ruining others' saves.

The remedy in question is referenced toward the bottom of the patch notes accompanying today's 1.03.2 release for Elden Ring, explaining the update has "fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates".

This directly addresses an exploit malicious hackers were using to teleport players beneath the map after having invaded their world. This would first manifest as a game crash during an invasion, but when affected players attempted to restart their game, they'd find they'd been teleported beneath the map, falling infinitely to their doom - with no way to salvage their potential many-hundreds-of-hours save.

It remains to be seen whether that's enough to halt Elden Ring hackers in their tracks, but for now FromSoftware does at least appear to have made it possible for players to take their games back online without fear of malicious progress-decimating save corruption.

Beyond that, today's 1.03.2 update fixes a bug preventing some players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux's questline, another causing players to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum, and a third preventing Ash of War, Endure from taking effect.

Bandai Namco notes online play will be unavailable until today's update is installed, but that servers should now be back online for all platforms. PlayStation owners struggling to access Elden Ring's multiplayer servers following today's PlayStation Network troubles will hopefully have more success soon as Sony continues working to restore functionality.