PlayStation owners will need to redownload Fall Guys soon

A change is coming.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

A new launcher for Fall Guys is coming to PlayStation, and as such users will need to redownload the game to keep on playing.

"Last year, you may have heard the news that Mediatonic became part of the Epic Games family," the developer wrote in an update today. "We've been able to add a bunch of new features the game since joining forces and are now officially switching over our publisher on PlayStation to Epic.

"We're working closely with the good folks at PlayStation to make the process as smooth as possible, and the new Fall Guys PlayStation Launcher will be the exact same game you know and love-just with a few tweaks under the hood."

The new launcher will be available on the PlayStation Store from April 5th. On this date, the old launcher icon will appear greyed out, and will no longer be able to be accessed.

This needs to be downloaded for users to keep playing after 9th May.

Those who already have Fall Guys on either the PS4 or PS5 should see the game's new launcher appear in their library automatically. When they do, users need to simply "hit the PS Library button" and all of their previous content should transfer over.

Once this is done, players can then delete the old launcher from their files.

As a little perk following this launcher reshuffle, Mediatonic has also revealed its new, free, retro shark inspired outfit. This will be available from the game's DLC store from April 5th until the end of Season Six.

Fall_Guys_Shark

While the post makes no mention of it, this update does give one reason to wonder if this new launcher has something to do with Fall Guys' upcoming launch on Xbox and Switch, and its crossplay capabilities.

Last month, the developer announced that crossplay was coming for the game's current systems, while briefly touching on the Xbox and Switch titles.

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalising development, and though it isn't within this update, it's still coming," Mediatonic wrote.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fall Guys

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Dr Disrespect-backed game developer selling early access NFTs

Which you can then sell or trade on to others.

25

March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

F1 2021! Weird West! Shredders! More.

17

Riot Games invests heavily in animator of brilliant League of Legends show Arcane

Fortiche now has Season 2 and other projects in development.

12

Super Mario 64's charming 3D guidebook now uploaded online for everyone to enjoy

Let's a go!

9

Square Enix addresses Chocobo GP issues following fan complaints

But is it too little too late?

8

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store