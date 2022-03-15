PlayStation owners will need to redownload Fall Guys soon

A new launcher for Fall Guys is coming to PlayStation, and as such users will need to redownload the game to keep on playing.

"Last year, you may have heard the news that Mediatonic became part of the Epic Games family," the developer wrote in an update today. "We've been able to add a bunch of new features the game since joining forces and are now officially switching over our publisher on PlayStation to Epic.

"We're working closely with the good folks at PlayStation to make the process as smooth as possible, and the new Fall Guys PlayStation Launcher will be the exact same game you know and love-just with a few tweaks under the hood."

The new launcher will be available on the PlayStation Store from April 5th. On this date, the old launcher icon will appear greyed out, and will no longer be able to be accessed.

This needs to be downloaded for users to keep playing after 9th May.

Those who already have Fall Guys on either the PS4 or PS5 should see the game's new launcher appear in their library automatically. When they do, users need to simply "hit the PS Library button" and all of their previous content should transfer over.

Once this is done, players can then delete the old launcher from their files.

As a little perk following this launcher reshuffle, Mediatonic has also revealed its new, free, retro shark inspired outfit. This will be available from the game's DLC store from April 5th until the end of Season Six.

While the post makes no mention of it, this update does give one reason to wonder if this new launcher has something to do with Fall Guys' upcoming launch on Xbox and Switch, and its crossplay capabilities.

Last month, the developer announced that crossplay was coming for the game's current systems, while briefly touching on the Xbox and Switch titles.

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalising development, and though it isn't within this update, it's still coming," Mediatonic wrote.