New Elden Ring patch will improve controls and gameplay stability

Please update before playing, publisher says.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 24 February 2022

Bandai Namco has started distributing a patch for Elden Ring which will focus on improving gameplay stability.

Today, publisher Bandai Namco released its new patch notes for Xbox and PlayStation consoles (sorry, no news on the PC version as yet). Bandai Namco asks that players "please apply the latest patch before playing the game", and apologises for the inconvenience this may have caused.

Major issues within Elden Ring that will be addressed within this update are:

• Improved player controls

• Addition and adjustment of BGM

• Text adjustments

• Balance adjustments

• NPC event fixes and adjustments

• Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

• Fixed text bug in some languages

• Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly

An announcement about the implementation of ray tracing in Elden Ring will be coming in the future, Bandai Namco said.

Elden Ring is now available to pre-load across all platforms. Those looking for the base game's download file sizes can check out Lottie's guide here. Please note though that the file size will grow as patches such as this one are added to the game.

Eurogamer's Aoife gave Elden Ring an 'Essential' following her review, praising the game's: "Sumptuous visual design, dark and detailed lore and a vast-but-intricate open world".

