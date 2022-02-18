Assassin's Creed Valhalla passes $1bn revenue

First for the franchise.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 February 2022

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has now earned more than $1bn revenue, making it the first game in Ubisoft's flagship franchise to do so.

The Viking era epic passed the milestone in December, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot told investors last night (as noted by Axios).

Released in late 2020, Valhalla has been another hugely-successful entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed saga, following 2018's popular Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Crucially, however, Valhalla has also been the series' best-supported in terms of post-launch content.

Valhalla's initial season pass included its Ireland and Paris expansions, which added fresh storylines set over sprawling new maps. Meanwhile, the game was kept updated with free additions such as seasonal festivals and new challenge-based game modes. There are also dozens of cosmetic packs, adding new armour, weapons, mounts and ship skins.

Ubisoft then granted Valhalla a second year of post-launch support, beginning with the free Odyssey and Valhalla crossover DLC released just before Christmas. The action will then continue in Dawn of Ragnarök, a 40-hour mythological add-on, due in March.

What next for Valhalla after all that? Ubisoft previously told Eurogamer that the game's free updates would continue in 2022 with yet another new mode for the game.

However, a recently-leaked project starring fan-favourite character Basim, apparently once meant as a further big Valhalla expansion, may now arrive as a standalone release.

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

