Genshin Impact's 2.2 update out 13th October

Aloy goes mobile.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 3 October 2021

Genshin Impact's 2.2 update Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog comes out 13th October, developer miHoYo has announced.

This is the update that makes Aloy from Sony's Horizon series available for free on all platforms, including PlayStation, PC and mobile (Aloy was previously only available on PlayStation).

Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog introduces the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character called Thoma, and new challenges and mini-games.

The new trailer is below:

Here's the official blurb on the update:

"Tsurumi Island, the last major island of Inazuma, is finally open to Travelers with Version 2.2. The island is shrouded in dense fog, and players may easily get lost and encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area.

"The Rifthounds and the Rifthound Whelps are dangerous stealthy beasts lurking in the fog, waiting to launch a sneak attack. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the 'Corrosion' status and continually lose HP regardless if they're shielded or not.

"In addition, Tsurumi Island appears to be the focus of recent research by a scholar from Sumeru. In the 'Shadow of the Ancients' event, players have to accomplish investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an 'Anomalous Model Ruin Grader' that seems to be constantly drawing power from an unknown source of energy to regenerate itself.

"Thoma, the popular 'fixer' who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline, will be joining as a new four-star playable character. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs. Players may recruit him in the second Event Wish featuring Thoma and Hu Tao after Childe's return in the first Event Wish. Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu will also be available with Version 2.2.

"A brand-new series of seasonal events is also here along with the new update. In the 'Labyrinth Warriors' event, players can venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with 'Childe' Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue's rock 'n' roll musician.

"You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named 'Shiki Taishou' who can provide special help and buffs. Tough fights and valuable rewards in the event shop await brave warriors. With another seasonal event 'Tuned to the World's Sounds', players can enjoy the rhythm game and play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun."

Meanwhile, 2.2 adds DualSense controller support for the PC version of Genshin Impact.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Genshin Impact

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows boss battles

And a new evolution for Scyther.

11

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets March release

As Chaos killing reigns again in new trailer.

22

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Disco Elysium Xbox release confirmed for October alongside Nintendo Switch launch

Physical in November.

9

Nier's Yoko Taro teases new card-based RPG

UPDATE: Here's the first trailer for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars.

14

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

5

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store