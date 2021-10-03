Genshin Impact's 2.2 update out 13th October

Genshin Impact's 2.2 update Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog comes out 13th October, developer miHoYo has announced.

This is the update that makes Aloy from Sony's Horizon series available for free on all platforms, including PlayStation, PC and mobile (Aloy was previously only available on PlayStation).

Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog introduces the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character called Thoma, and new challenges and mini-games.

The new trailer is below:

Here's the official blurb on the update:

"Tsurumi Island, the last major island of Inazuma, is finally open to Travelers with Version 2.2. The island is shrouded in dense fog, and players may easily get lost and encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area.

"The Rifthounds and the Rifthound Whelps are dangerous stealthy beasts lurking in the fog, waiting to launch a sneak attack. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the 'Corrosion' status and continually lose HP regardless if they're shielded or not.

"In addition, Tsurumi Island appears to be the focus of recent research by a scholar from Sumeru. In the 'Shadow of the Ancients' event, players have to accomplish investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an 'Anomalous Model Ruin Grader' that seems to be constantly drawing power from an unknown source of energy to regenerate itself.

"Thoma, the popular 'fixer' who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline, will be joining as a new four-star playable character. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs. Players may recruit him in the second Event Wish featuring Thoma and Hu Tao after Childe's return in the first Event Wish. Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu will also be available with Version 2.2.

"A brand-new series of seasonal events is also here along with the new update. In the 'Labyrinth Warriors' event, players can venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with 'Childe' Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue's rock 'n' roll musician.

"You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named 'Shiki Taishou' who can provide special help and buffs. Tough fights and valuable rewards in the event shop await brave warriors. With another seasonal event 'Tuned to the World's Sounds', players can enjoy the rhythm game and play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun."

Meanwhile, 2.2 adds DualSense controller support for the PC version of Genshin Impact.