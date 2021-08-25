Monster Hunter Rise gets Street Fighter 5's Akuma this week

Satsui no bother.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Monster Hunter Rise's latest crossover is Akuma from the Street Fighter series.

This Akuma, from Street Fighter 5, hits the Nintendo Switch exclusive on 27th August via layered armour offered as an event quest reward.

The video below gives you an idea of how Akuma will play. Many of his fighting game special moves are present and correct, including his fireball, dragon punch, spinning kick and punch slam. He's got his critical art from Street Fighter 5, and his trademark Metsu pose.

Akuma's arrival follows last month's addition of Amaterasu from Okami, and June's Palico skin themed around Monster Hunter Stories 2's Felyne Tsukino.

Two more "Capcom Collab" DLCs will be released this autumn, Capcom said. I suppose this is one way of getting Street Fighter 5 on Nintendo Switch!

