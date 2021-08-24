Everything shown during Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom livestream

Microsoft has broadcast its big Xbox Gamescom livestream, which gave us a good look at Forza Horizon 5 but notably skipped all mention of Halo Infinite.

The show started with another look at Dying Light 2, and a sunset-drenched "modern dark ages" post-apocalypse full of parkour gameplay. Techland's long-awaited sequel arrives 7th December.

Next up was an extended look at Microsoft Flight Simulator with the chatty Jorg Neumann, who talked more about the game's upcoming sixth world update covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland which is due on 7th September.

After that, the Reno Air Race competitive multiplayer expansion arrives this autumn, letting you race against friends or others worldwide. A futuristic helicopter taxi named the VoloCity is coming in November. Word on the game's Top Gun expansion, though, remains under wraps.

Humble Games is bringing lots of titles to Xbox Game Pass on day one: Archvale, Next Space Rebels, Midnight Fight Express, Dodgeball Academia, Bushiden, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Unpacking, Signalis, Unsighted and Chinatown Detective Agency, plus Into the Pit - a fast-paced first-person eldritch dungeon crawler coming 19th October.

After that, well, it was a look at the trebuchet, the medieval siege weapon, as part of a spot focusing on Age of Empires 4. This went on quite some time.

Microsoft's big service announcement of the night came next, with news of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate getting cloud gaming on Xbox consoles this "holiday". So, yes, this means you will be able to play Flight Sim on Xbox One.

InXile's Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC for Wasteland 3 is coming on 5th October. It's set in the Cheyenne Mountain military complex and is designed for players at level 16.

Sea of Thieves is getting a set of Borderlands crossover ship cosmetics, with mayhem-inspired quests available now until 7th September.

State of Decay's Homecoming update arrives 1st September. This returns to Heartland's Trumbull Valley in a revamped and expanded map and rounds off some of the game's storylines. Undead Labs also announced the game had ticked over the milestone of having 10 million lifetime players.

Stray Blade is a colourful action RPG where you play as an ever-reviving rogue adventurer with a wolf sidekick, due sometime in 2022:

As leaked, Crusader Kings 3 is coming to Xbox - though we didn't get a date via this official confirmation. After that, we got a chat with Double Fine about Psychonauts 2 which is out tomorrow and very good. After that, The Gunk, the next game from the creators of SteamWorld, got another airing - it's due in December.

As the show began to wrap up, Forza Horizon 5 took centre stage. We saw the game's typically spectacular intro sequence and its cover cars. Oli got a detailed look at all of this, and got to ask Playground some questions about the game - including about the fact you can play Forza Horizon 5's campaign almost entirely without racing.

And that was it, with no appearance of Halo Infinite or word on its release date. Microsoft will be taking part in tomorrow's Gamescom Opening Night live, so perhaps it will appear then.