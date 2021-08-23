Looks like Crusader Kings 3 could be on its way to consoles

According to Taiwan ratings board.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 23 August 2021

Paradox Interactive could soon be bringing its superb medieval grand strategy game Crusader Kings 3 to consoles according to a newly uncovered listing by the Taiwanese ratings board.

As spotted by Gematsu, three relevant listings (seemingly now removed) have found their way onto the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee's website; one for Crusader Kings 3 on PlayStation 5, one for the game on Xbox Series X/S, and another for Xbox One.

Of course, nothing is official until Paradox makes it so, but the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has good form when it comes to leaking game announcements ahead of time, with everything from Crash Bandicoot 4 to last year BioShock ports for Switch having appeared on its website prior to their official unveilings.

Crusader Kings III - Release Trailer.

For its part, Paradox has been increasingly enthusiastic about bringing its strategy titles to consoles in recent years, both as publisher and developer. Stellaris, Empire of Sin, Surviving Mars, Cities: Skylines, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall have all launched for PlayStation and Xbox, for instance, so a port for Crusader Kings 3 wouldn't be without precedent.

If the listing proves to be true (we've asked Paradox Interactive for comment but have yet to receive a response), PlayStation and Xbox owners are in for a treat; Crusader Kings 3 is a absolute triumph, delivering a dizzyingly rich but surprisingly accessible game of medieval politics, intrigue, strategy, and, of course, really bad poetry.

