Rocket League's Season 4 brings dusty new Deadeye Canyon arena and more this week

Psyonix's four-wheeled footie game Rocket League kicks off its fourth season this Wednesday, 11th August, and the developer has outlined its key new additions - including the striking Deadeye Canyon arena - ahead of release.

There's admittedly not a whole lot to report on the new arena yet - although you can get a long-distance glimpse below - but there're a few more details to share ahead of Season 4. Come Wednesday's launch, for instance, Rocket League players will be able to enjoy expanded competitive tournaments including Extra and 2v2, with the latter appearing in the first of Season 4's limited-time modes: 2v2 Heatseeker.

This gets underway on 12th August and will be followed by Speed Demon - a "super-fast LTM [combining] mutators, the speed of Boomer Ball without the wild bounces, demos on contact, and a fast respawn timer" - and then Spring Loaded due later this month.

??: Deadeye Canyon

?: Outlaw

?: Expanded Competitive Tournaments



+ More!



Learn about Season 4: https://t.co/Ewj4NAdwsd pic.twitter.com/svbsCAhZeB — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 9, 2021

There's also a new car, Outlaw, which will be available as part of Rocket League's latest 70+ tier Rocket Pass Premium, and that's joined by the No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, Amikoo Decal, and Lava Boost cosmetics.

Rocket League's new Outlaw vehicle.

Wednesday also brings a selection of new features and adjustments, including a streamer-safe music option that either mutes or replaces all DMCA-protected audio, Rank restrictions for undersized parties, and casual match improvements, as detailed in Psyonix's latest post.

Rocket League's fourth season officially begins at 4pm in the UK/8am PDT on 11th August.