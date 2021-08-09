Rocket League's Season 4 brings dusty new Deadeye Canyon arena and more this week

Including competitive 2v2 tournaments.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

Psyonix's four-wheeled footie game Rocket League kicks off its fourth season this Wednesday, 11th August, and the developer has outlined its key new additions - including the striking Deadeye Canyon arena - ahead of release.

There's admittedly not a whole lot to report on the new arena yet - although you can get a long-distance glimpse below - but there're a few more details to share ahead of Season 4. Come Wednesday's launch, for instance, Rocket League players will be able to enjoy expanded competitive tournaments including Extra and 2v2, with the latter appearing in the first of Season 4's limited-time modes: 2v2 Heatseeker.

This gets underway on 12th August and will be followed by Speed Demon - a "super-fast LTM [combining] mutators, the speed of Boomer Ball without the wild bounces, demos on contact, and a fast respawn timer" - and then Spring Loaded due later this month.

There's also a new car, Outlaw, which will be available as part of Rocket League's latest 70+ tier Rocket Pass Premium, and that's joined by the No-Name Topper, Tanker Wheels, Amikoo Decal, and Lava Boost cosmetics.

1
Rocket League's new Outlaw vehicle.

Wednesday also brings a selection of new features and adjustments, including a streamer-safe music option that either mutes or replaces all DMCA-protected audio, Rank restrictions for undersized parties, and casual match improvements, as detailed in Psyonix's latest post.

Rocket League's fourth season officially begins at 4pm in the UK/8am PDT on 11th August.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Rocket League

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

36

FIFA 22: more PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia-exclusive features revealed

Cheerio!

16

Ubisoft's extreme sports game Riders Republic starts beta later this month

Sign-ups now open for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

3

Mario Golf: Super Rush adds Toadette, New Donk City

No sign of Birdo.

7

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs mode lets you play as a woman for the first time

In mixed 11v11.

14

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch