All Fall Guys Crown Clash rewards and how to unlock Rocket League and Fortnite rewards

The Crown Clash collaboration event between Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League links the Epic Games published titles during the event, allowing you to get rewards in all three.

It's a limited-time event, so it's good to know how to unlock Crown Clash rewards - including the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite - as soon as you can, to earn those rewards before the Fall Guys event ends.

How to unlock Crown Clash rewards in Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League

To unlock Crown Clash rewards in Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, you only need to play Fall Guys. You will then get a reward in all three games once you complete each of the event's challenges. The Crown Clash event runs from Wednesday, 29th June to Monday, 11th July.

It's important to link all three games with the same Epic Games account, or you won't receive any rewards from completing challenges in Crown Clash on Fortnite or Rocket League. However, you can still earn the Fall Guys rewards.

There are five challenges in the Fall Guys Crown Clash event:

Play 10 rounds in any Show

Play 20 rounds in any Show

Play 40 rounds in any Show

Play 70 Rounds in any Show

Play 100 Rounds in any Show

Rounds are the minigames you compete in during a full match. You don't need to qualify from one to make progress in a challenge, so just play rounds to unlock Crown Clash rewards across all three games.

As you can unlock Crown Clash rewards by playing any Show, you can make progress in the event on your own, in a duo, or in a squad. You can even play the rotating special show that changes every few days in the 'Live Shows' menu.

You can play any show to unlock Crown Clash rewards.

After you complete one of the challenges in Fall Guys, a Crown Clash reward will unlock in Fortnite and Rocket League as well as Fall Guys. They should be automatically added to your account as long as you have linked the three titles with the same Epic Games account.

There might be a delay of a few hours in adding the rewards to your Fortnite and Rocket League accounts, but you can continue playing rounds in Fall Guys while you wait to make progress toward the next reward, even if the previous hasn't unlocked yet.

Fall Guys is now free-to-play! You can earn free and premium rewards from the battle pass, get Kudos from the Crown Clash event, and get even more rewards by earning Crowns and Crown Shards, and linking your amazon account for a new Prime Gaming costume every month.

Fortnite Crown Clash rewards

There are five free rewards that you'll get in Fortnite by completing Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys:

Stacked! Spray : play 10 rounds in any Show

: play 10 rounds in any Show Stacked With Love Emoticon : play 20 rounds in any Show

: play 20 rounds in any Show Sweet Clementine Harvesting Tool : play 40 Rounds in any Show

: play 40 Rounds in any Show Waffler Back Bling : play 70 rounds in any Show

: play 70 rounds in any Show Major Mancake Outfit: play 100 Rounds in any Show

After you complete a Crown Clash challenge in Fall Guys it could take a few hours to receive your Fortnite rewards. I got my Fortnite rewards about two hours after completing challenges in Fall Guys and restarting both games once.

Fall Guys Crown Clash rewards

There are five rewards that you'll get in Fall Guys for completing Crown Clash challenges:

300 Kudos : play 10 rounds in any Show

: play 10 rounds in any Show 500 Kudos : play 20 rounds in any Show

: play 20 rounds in any Show 800 Kudos : play 40 rounds in any Show

: play 40 rounds in any Show 1000 Kudos : play 70 Rounds in any Show

: play 70 Rounds in any Show 1200 Kudos: play 100 Rounds in any Show

There shouldn't be a delay with the rewards, so the Kudos will get added to your Fall Guys total right after you complete a challenge. If the Kudos doesn't get added to your total immediately, try restarting the game.

Rocket League Crown Clash rewards

According to reliable leaker iFireMonkey on Twitter (via their alternate account), there will be five free rewards granted in Rocket League for completing the Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges.

Fall Guys x Fortnite/Rocket League Recap



Crown Clash

- Announced tomorrow @ 9 AM ET

- Will run from June 29th - July 11th

- 5 Free Fortnite Rewards

- 5 Free Rocket League Rewards

- 3,500 Free Kudos in Fall Guys

- Challenges are just play shows (100 shows total for completion) pic.twitter.com/7BZ6DqpQoi — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) June 28, 2022

Their Fortnite reward and date leaks for the event were accurate, and five rewards for Rocket League makes sense, as there are five challenges in the Fall Guys Event.

Here are the five Crown Clash Rocket League rewards:

Colorful Canines Limited Player Banner : play 10 rounds in any Show

: play 10 rounds in any Show Colorful Canines Limited Topper : play 20 rounds in any Show

: play 20 rounds in any Show Med. Rare Limited Wheels : play 40 rounds in any Show

: play 40 rounds in any Show Octane: Cluster Buster Limited Animated Decal : play 70 rounds in any Show

: play 70 rounds in any Show Fallout Limited Rocket Boost: play 100 rounds in any Show

Hope you enjoy the Crown Clash event!