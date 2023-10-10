If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rocket League is ditching player-to-player item trading in December

To "align with Epic's overall approach".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced the game will no longer support player-to-player trading as of 5th December this year, as the studio moves to "align with Epic's overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies".

Trading was introduced to Rocket League in 2016, giving players the opportunity to exchange certain earned items, including cosmetics dropped at the end of matches and revealed blueprints (but not premium DLC), with other players and third-party trading sites.

From 4pm PST on 5th December this year, however, player-to-player trading will be removed from the game. Explaining the change in a post to its website, Psyonix - which was acquired by Epic Games in 2019 - insisted this would align Rocket League with Epic's "overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies, where items aren't tradable, transferrable, or sellable."

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

It added, rather unconvincingly, "This opens up future plans for some Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic games over time, supporting cross-game ownership."

Psyonix notes unwanted or duplicate Core Items, Tournament Items, and Blueprints can still be traded via Rocket League's in-game system to receive a random new item of higher rarity, even though player-to-player trading will no longer be possible. Additionally, items acquired through player-to-player trading won't be lost when the new rules come into play in December.

Today's announcement follows Fortnite creator Epic's decision to lay off around 830 employees, approximately 16% of its total workforce, at the end of September - a move Epic CEO Tim Sweeney insisted would "stabilise [the company's] financing" after admitting, "For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch