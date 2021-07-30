Two Point Hospital celebrates Sonic's birthday with free in-game items and outfits pack

Plus free trials on Switch, Xbox, and Steam.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 30 July 2021

Developer Two Point Studios' wonderful medical management sim Two Point Hospital is getting in on Sonic's 30th anniversary celebrations with a free selection of costumes and items for all platforms inspired by the hedgehog's video game adventures.

The snappily titled Sonic the Hedgehog Pack is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Steam as part of Two Point Hospital's latest update, bringing a total of four outfits for hospital staff to wear - based on Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles - as well as various theme-appropriate decorations. There's a massive Sonic statue, for instance, plus the likes of Sonic rugs and posters, stylised sunflowers and palm trees, totem poles, and even a big ol' spinning gold ring.

Sonic's Two Point Hospital intrusion comes as the management sim enjoys a variety of heavy discounts and promotional events across different platforms. There's a free trial on Switch until 8th August for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in certain countries - as well as 30% off the game and all DLC - and it's currently free to play for all Steam users until 2nd August. Discounts there include 75% off the base game and up to 50% off all DLC until 5th August.

Two Point Hospital - Sonic the Hedgehog Pack.

Lastly, Two Point Hospital is part of Xbox Live's Gold Free Play Days until tomorrow, 1st August, with 30% off the game and its DLC until 9th August.

If you haven't already played Two Point Hospital, it's well worth checking out and a wonderful spiritual successor to developer Bullfrog's beloved management classic Theme Hospital. All eyes are now on Two Point Studios' next release, the university management sim Two Point Campus, which is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Two Point Hospital

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

New Pokémon Snap gets a new update

New enough for you?

6

Nintendo says it hasn't forgotten Animal Crossing: New Horizons

More updates "currently in development for later this year".

13

Sony renews PlayStation Home trademark again

It's good to be Home.

24

Jurassic World Evolution 2 dev video talks dino behaviours, habitat enhancements, and more

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

9

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

You may also enjoy...

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch reduces download from over 170GB to 83GB

Aerodynamic.

26

American Truck Simulator gets official multiplayer support in latest experimental beta

Also heading to Euro Truck Simulator 2.

9

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder is building a tour guide to the entire world

And to your left…

11

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

51

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch