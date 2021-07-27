Okami's Amaterasu heading to Monster Hunter Rise this week

As unlockable Palamute armour.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 27 July 2021

Monster Hunter Rise continues its schedule of crossover updates on Switch this Friday, 30th July, as Amaterasu, star of Capcom's beloved action-adventure classic Okami, joins the game.

More specifically, Monster Hunter Rise players will be able to acquire Amaterasu in the form of a unlockable layered armour set for their Palamute, and there's a little more to the outfit than a mere skin swap. With the Amaterasu armour equipped, Palamutes won't just resemble the beloved Okami character, they'll bound across the landscape leaving a trail of blooming flowers and leaves in their wake, as is befitting of a Sun Goddess.

As yet, Capcom hasn't specified what, exactly, players will need to go up against to obtain the new layered armour set, but expect a similar format to June's collaboration (which added a Palico skin themed around Monster Hunter Stories 2's Felyne Tsukino), meaning players will need to farm materials from a new event quest included as part of the update.

Monster Hunter Rise - Okami Collab Trailer.

Alongside today's Okami news, Capcom has updated its Monster Hunter Rise post-launch development roadmap, and while those hoping to see new monsters added to Rise any time soon will be disappointed, three more (still mysterious) collaboration updates are now confirmed: one due this August and two more this autumn.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Monster Hunter Rise

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

The Last of Us Part 2 fan discovers unused dialogue on Ellie's tattoo

Inky stuff.

14

Final Fantasy 16 cutscenes filmed first in British English

Blimey.

89

Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds level scaling this week

UPDATE: Summer festival starts this weekend, Paris expansion next month.

20

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gets surprise update that adds 4k support in 60fps on PS5

Instant replay.

59

Long-time Assassin's Creed art director Raphael Lacoste exits Ubisoft to join Haven Studios

A leap of faith.

23

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including Wrath of the Druids romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch