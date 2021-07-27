Okami's Amaterasu heading to Monster Hunter Rise this week

Monster Hunter Rise continues its schedule of crossover updates on Switch this Friday, 30th July, as Amaterasu, star of Capcom's beloved action-adventure classic Okami, joins the game.

More specifically, Monster Hunter Rise players will be able to acquire Amaterasu in the form of a unlockable layered armour set for their Palamute, and there's a little more to the outfit than a mere skin swap. With the Amaterasu armour equipped, Palamutes won't just resemble the beloved Okami character, they'll bound across the landscape leaving a trail of blooming flowers and leaves in their wake, as is befitting of a Sun Goddess.

As yet, Capcom hasn't specified what, exactly, players will need to go up against to obtain the new layered armour set, but expect a similar format to June's collaboration (which added a Palico skin themed around Monster Hunter Stories 2's Felyne Tsukino), meaning players will need to farm materials from a new event quest included as part of the update.

Monster Hunter Rise - Okami Collab Trailer.

Alongside today's Okami news, Capcom has updated its Monster Hunter Rise post-launch development roadmap, and while those hoping to see new monsters added to Rise any time soon will be disappointed, three more (still mysterious) collaboration updates are now confirmed: one due this August and two more this autumn.