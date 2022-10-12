Apple Music now available on Xbox consoles

Apple Music is now available across Xbox consoles.

An app for the music streaming platform can be downloaded from the Xbox store on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, or the Microsoft store.

As well as offering a big screen version of your music library, the app has background playback, meaning you can listen to your favourite tracks while gaming.

Apple Music has been notably absent on Xbox consoles, despite key competitor Spotify being present.

It also follows Apple Music's availability on PlayStation 5, which launched a year ago to make the PS5 the first console to offer Apple Music.

Elsewhere in music news, you can listen to Square Enix tracks on its music YouTube channel, and Bandai Namco Europe has launched a music label for its game soundtracks including Elden Ring and Tales of Arise.