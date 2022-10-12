If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apple Music now available on Xbox consoles

Shout out to my X.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Apple Music logo

Apple Music is now available across Xbox consoles.

An app for the music streaming platform can be downloaded from the Xbox store on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, or the Microsoft store.

As well as offering a big screen version of your music library, the app has background playback, meaning you can listen to your favourite tracks while gaming.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Are CD Projekt's Cyberpunk and Witcher plans too ambitious?

Apple Music has been notably absent on Xbox consoles, despite key competitor Spotify being present.

It also follows Apple Music's availability on PlayStation 5, which launched a year ago to make the PS5 the first console to offer Apple Music.

Elsewhere in music news, you can listen to Square Enix tracks on its music YouTube channel, and Bandai Namco Europe has launched a music label for its game soundtracks including Elden Ring and Tales of Arise.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch