Apex Legends Revenant abilities explained

Revenant, the Synthetic Nightmare master assassin simulacrum in Apex Legends has received a massive overhaul for Season 18. The overhaul has removed all of Revenant's previous abilities and replaced them with three new ones that arguably make Revenant's play style faster and more aggressive than before.

Each Legend in Apex Legends boasts their own unique abilities, personality, and backstory of how they tie into the Apex universe. As one of the oldest Legends currently active in-game, Revenant has a wealth of experience and talent for brutality under his metaphorical belt. Now that Season 18 has kicked off, it's time to say goodbye to the simulacrum's old abilities and welcome in his new ones.

Without further ado, we're here to walk you through Revenant's abilities in Apex Legends.

Who is Revenant in Apex Legends?

Revenant is a Legend that was first introduced in Season Four and is usually locked behind 12,000 Legend Tokens/750 Apex Coins. However, for the entirety of Season 18, Apex Legends: Resurrection, you can play Revenant for free and if you complete challenges in-game while playing as him, you can unlock the Synthetic Nightmare to permanently add him to your roster.

Now, let's talk a little bit about who Revenant actually is/was. Revenant was originally Kaleb Cross, a top assassin used by the Mercenary Syndicate and one that they highly valued. In fact, they valued him so much that they kept bringing him back from the clutches of certain death by turning him into a painful amalgamation of human and metal into the simulacrum we now know as Revenant.

You may also notice that there's serious tension and anger between Revenant and Loba, but for good reason. Revenant murdered Loba's parents in front of her eyes as a small child with very little effort. This is just one of the many displays of Revenant's skill and brutality we've seen in Apex lore. All of which made Revenant highly valued by the Mercenary Syndicate.

Cross is over 300 years old, yet until a short while ago he had no idea that his human body had been stripped from him until a glitch in his programming showed him what he'd become. The Syndicate had erased Revenant's memory each time he 'died' and they brought him back, explaining how he didn't know who he truly was.

As expected, Kaleb (now Revenant) did not take this news very well. He then promised himself he'd hunt down every last person who turned him into the simulacrum, but the only problem was that it was over 200 years ago and after some searching he believed them all to be dead. So, he moved on to his next goal - finding the last true part of his human self - his head.

Why? Because Revenant can truly be killed and not resurrected again if he destroys his human head. However, the head is heavily guarded and there's more going on surrounding Revenant and his head in Season 18 that just may change the shadowy menace forever...

Apex Legends Revenant's Passive Ability explained

Now, onto the first of Revenant's new abilities - his passive. Revenant's passive is Assassin's Instinct and this has a few abilities rolled into one. Passive abilities work in the background while you're in-game, so you don't have to worry about activating this one to use it.

The first part of Assassin's Instinct is that it increases Revenant's wall climb and crouch speed. These are two qualities pulled over from Revenant's original design, but their speed has been increased. Being able to climb up a wall quickly to surprise enemies hiding at the top of a building or to slip in through a crack in a wall and catch them off guard is a great tactic to flush the enemies towards your teammates. Also, being able to move faster while crouching can let you reposition yourself while remaining behind the safe cover of low walls and debris.

The second part of this passive ability is that Revenant can now sense out and mark enemies with low health in a small radius around him. Once he senses them, he can then mark the enemies for their entire team for a period of time. Currently, there is no limit on how many enemies Revenant can mark - so if you've got low health and are near a Revenant, we suggest running for your life.

Apex Legends Revenant's Tactical Ability explained

It's time to say goodbye to Revenant's Silencer ability and welcome in his new tactical, Shadow Pounce. This ability will allow Revenant to close the distance between himself and his targets with ease. You can charge up this ability, so the more you charge it the further you can jump. Also, how far you can jump will be determined by where you're jumping from or to, but the general distance that Shadow Pounce can launch you from ground level is similar to Octane's Launch Pad.

You could use this tactical in a variety of ways, to escape trouble or crowded areas where things are getting a bit too heated. You could use it to reposition yourself to get the drop on unsuspecting enemy squads or you can simply use it to leap on your prey and catch enemies off guard. We will miss the Silencer ability as it did prove useful in several situations, but Shadow Pounce is useful in its own right.

Apex Legends Revenant's Ultimate Ability explained

Revenant's Death Totem is now a thing of the past and while it was useful when it was first introduced back in Season Four, the Apex games have evolved and it feels like it's the right time for a faster ability to take its place. Revenant's new Ultimate ability is called Forged Shadows and if this Legend wasn't already terrifying before, he definitely is now. Just imagine a walking wall of shadowy nightmares heading straight at you - that's the short description of Forged Shadows.

Forged Shadows, once charged, will let Revenant create a shroud of shadows around himself. These 'shadow walls' will increase Revenant's hit box and take several strong hits of incoming damage before being destroyed. While Revenant is vulnerable when the 'shadow wall' drops, there is a way to bring it back. If you get a knockdown after the shadows are destroyed, Forged Shadows will instantly reignite and cover Revenant again.

The only downside to this ability is that it really removes your chances of pulling off a surprise attack, having a big shadowy wall walking towards you is quite obvious and, just like when you were returned to the Death Totem, you will briefly be vulnerable once Forged Shadows stops.

That's everything new for Revenant in Apex Legends: Resurrection! We hope you enjoy getting to grips with his new abilities this season and seeing where the story goes for this walking, talking, shooting, deadly simulacrum.