And here's half an hour of Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Keeping the '90s movie trip running - and fresh from showing off half an hour of Stargate: Timekeepers gameplay - we've got half an hour of Starship Troopers: Terran Command gameplay.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is a traditional-looking real-time strategy game set in the Starship Troopers universe. As you'd expect, you take command of the mobile infantry and go to war against the Arachnid threat.

The video below shows how this plays out in the game - you generate troops, troops and more troops, who gain experience and battlefield prowess as they eradicate the enemy. The trick is keeping experienced troops alive long enough to get truly powerful. Once the last soldier in a squad is killed, that squad is toast.

The enemies are what you'd expect as a fan of the Starship Troopers movie: bugs, bugs that fly, bugs that shoot plasma, even those rock hard massive bugs. There are holes to delve into, grenades to throw and even mechs to pilot.

Story wise, Starship Troopers: Terran Command is set on the desert planet of Kwalasha, where the population is in desperate need of help. The Mobile Infantry moves in to take back control of the planet. There are unique characters and locations and... who am I kidding? This one's all about blowing bugs into bits.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is due out on PC on 16th June.