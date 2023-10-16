Watch NYCC Insider now!

Watch NYCC Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Analogue Pocket maker is tackling the Nintendo 64 next with Analogue 3D

Due to launch in 2024.

A promotional teaser image for the Analogue 3D showing a close-up of the machine in profile, heavily obscured by shadow.
Image credit: Analogue
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Analogue, the boutique console manufacturer known for its work building slick machines capable of playing classic retro cartridges, has announced the Analogue 3D - a "reimagining of the N64" that's coming in 2024.

Analogue 3D, which follows the likes of 2021's well-regarded Analogue Pocket and the PC-Engine-inspired Analogue Duo, is another FPGA machine, and promises 100% compatibility with N64 games from every region: USA, EU, and Japan.

It can output at 4K resolution, features original display modes, and also includes "reference quality recreations of specific model CRTs and PVMs".

Digital Foundry's John Linneman had a lot of nice things to say about the Analogue Pocket in 2021.

Additionally, the Analogue 3D has four "original-style" ports for those wanting to use a classic N64 controller (or four) with the machine, but also supports wireless bluetooth and 2.4g.

Beyond that, there's not much more to report - Analogue hasn't even shared a proper image of the Analogue 3D yet, instead favouring the mysterious shadowy tease seen above - but the company says the machine is due to release sometime next year, and interested parties can sign up to be notified when it becomes available.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch