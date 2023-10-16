Analogue Pocket maker is tackling the Nintendo 64 next with Analogue 3D

Analogue, the boutique console manufacturer known for its work building slick machines capable of playing classic retro cartridges, has announced the Analogue 3D - a "reimagining of the N64" that's coming in 2024.

Analogue 3D, which follows the likes of 2021's well-regarded Analogue Pocket and the PC-Engine-inspired Analogue Duo, is another FPGA machine, and promises 100% compatibility with N64 games from every region: USA, EU, and Japan.

It can output at 4K resolution, features original display modes, and also includes "reference quality recreations of specific model CRTs and PVMs".

Digital Foundry's John Linneman had a lot of nice things to say about the Analogue Pocket in 2021.

Additionally, the Analogue 3D has four "original-style" ports for those wanting to use a classic N64 controller (or four) with the machine, but also supports wireless bluetooth and 2.4g.

Beyond that, there's not much more to report - Analogue hasn't even shared a proper image of the Analogue 3D yet, instead favouring the mysterious shadowy tease seen above - but the company says the machine is due to release sometime next year, and interested parties can sign up to be notified when it becomes available.