Amazon announces free Prime Gaming titles for June

Amazon's Prime Gaming is offering 13 free titles throughout the month of June, including Autonauts and Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

The first of these titles will be available from 1st June, with the rest then released periodically throughout the month.

Watch on YouTube Here's a little look at Autonauts, and more of Prime Gaming's June offerings.

Here's your full line-up for Prime Gaming in June, along with a little bit of information about each game.

From 1st June

Sengoku 2 - Take on the role of a warrior summoned by a shrine princess and fight throughout various historical periods to defeat the Dark Monarch.

From 8th June:

Soccer Brawl - Kick, punch and battle it out against robot players representing different countries in this fun soccer game.

From 15th June:

The Super Spy - Punch, kick and use weapons to defeat enemies as players make their way through a large building to rescue captives.

From 22nd June:

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - Return to the Forgotten Realms in this bestselling Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game with 100+ hours of award-winning adventures and the tools to create your own!

- Return to the Forgotten Realms in this bestselling Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game with 100+ hours of award-winning adventures and the tools to create your own! Autonauts - Build, create and automate with your colony to create an ever evolving autonomous paradise of agriculture, industry and enlightenment.

From 29th June:

Roguebook - Embrace the challenge of a roguelike deck builder by building a team of two heroes to unleash powerful combos and defeat the legends of the Roguebook!

In addition to these titles, Prime Gaming members will also get new in-game loot and content drops for the likes of Divine Knockout, Realm Royale, World of Warcraft and Fall Guys. You can read more on the Prime Gaming blog.

Anything there take your fancy?