Alone in the Dark reboot developer closed by Embracer

Pieces Interactive, the developer behind the recent Alone in the Dark reboot, has been shut down by Embracer.

The developer's website now reads "thanks for playing with us" and the dates 2007-2024. "Our last release was the reimagining of Alone in the Dark," it concludes (thanks IGN).

Embracer acquired Pieces in 2017 after working on a number of Titan Quest projects. The Swedish conglomerate has closed a number of developers over the past year, resulting in layoffs.

Pieces released over 10 games across PC, console and mobile since it was founded in 2007, including original projects and support for other games from Paradox, Koei Tecmo, Arrowhead, Koch Media and more.

The studio is the latest casualty from Embracer, which sold off its Saber assets in March and sold Borderlands developer Gearbox to Take-Two the same month for $460m.

The company has shed thousands of staff after a major $2bn investment fell through.

This was all part of a restructuring programme that's seen Embracer's headcount reduced by 4532 employees in the past financial year, 44 studios closed, and 80 in-development projects dropped.

Embracer's quarterly financial report in May stated the programme was "successfully finalised". It's unclear if Pieces was part of this programme, or if the decision to close the studio was made separately.

Alone in the Dark released to lukewarm reviews in March and "softer-than-expected performance" from Embracer management.

"Great ideas and a storied history are mired in mediocre combat and a disappointingly unpolished delivery," reads our Eurogamer Alone in the Dark review.