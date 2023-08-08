All companions in Baldur's Gate 3 and where to find all companions

Companions in Baldur's Gate 3 are recruitable characters who stay at camp until manually added to your party.

While most companions can be selected as your Origin character at the beginning, there are a few who can't. Most companions in Baldur's Gate 3 are also romanceable, but there are a few exceptions here too.

Whether you want to find them for story, combat, or smooching purposes, we've listed all companions in Baldur's Gate 3 below, including where to find every companion and how to recruit them.

All companions in Baldur's Gate 3 explained

There are 10 companions in Baldur's Gate 3:

Astarion

Gale

Halsin

Jaheira

Karlach

Lae'Zel

Minsc

Minthara

Shadowheart

Wyll

Of the 10, all Origin characters plus Minthara and Halsin can be found during Act 1, with Jaheira appearing in Act 2, and Minsc in Act 3. Jaheira and Minsc are also the only two companions who aren't romanceable.

Once you've recruited a companion, they will head to your camp if you currently have a full party. To add a companion to your party, you first have to ask the character you want to replace them with to stay at camp. Then talk to the companion you want in your party and ask them to join you.

Image credit: Larian Studios

To romance a companion, you need to gain each character's personal approval and make the correct dialogue choices if you want to experience their full romance subplot.

It's also worth noting that some companions are missable, so if you want a large roster, make sure to recruit them as soon as you can! Although, keep in mind that companions can also die, leave camp, or refuse to join you in the first place if you make certain story decisions, so be very careful with what you say and do throughout your playthroughs.

Where to find Lae'Zel in Baldur's Gate 3

You first meet Lae'Zel on board the Nautiloid near the very beginning, but you're soon separated when the ship crashes.

To find Lae'Zel again after the crash, head just northeast of the Roadside Cliffs waypoint.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

You'll see Lae'Zel in a cage above a couple of Tieflings. You have to either kill the Tieflings or succeed in Intimidating them in order to turn your attention to Lae'Zel. Once the Tieflings are sorted, use a bow or crossbow to shoot the cage and free Lae'Zel. There's a bow on the ground that you can use if you don't currently have one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Don't worry if you miss Lae'Zel at this location, as she'll appear again later, further northwest, at the bridge with the Githyanki patrol.

Where to find Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3

Shadowheart is also first encountered aboard the Nautiloid, as you're heading to the control room with Lae'Zel.

To free Shadowheart from her pod you have to go into the room just right of where Shadowheart is (not the room with the main quest marker), loot the Eldritch Rune from the corpse at the back of the room, then insert the rune into the console beside Shadowheart's pod.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Just like Lae'Zel, you're separated from Shadowheart after the crash, but she's almost unmissable, as you can find Shadowheart again a few steps north of the Ravaged Beach crash site where you wake up.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

If Shadowheart disappears from this location before you speak with her, then try looking for her either outside of the Dank Crypt, or at Emerald Grove. If she's not at either of these places, then she'll probably be at the Mountain Pass later in the game.

Where to find Gale in Baldur's Gate 3

Gale is actually found inside the Roadside Cliffs waypoint in Baldur's Gate 3. Approach the purple swirling 'Ancient Sigil Circle' and touch it to start the process of freeing Gale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

We used our Cleric background to pass a skill check and free Gale, but you can also use Strength, and most likely other class perks. If your Strength isn't high enough, switch to Lae'Zel and use her to pull Gale out.

We're not aware of any other location where Gale will be if you miss him at Roadside Cliffs, as he seems to stay there until you free him.

Where to find Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Astarion is located southwest of the Roadside Cliffs waypoint, just past the inside of the crashed Nautiloid, near the water.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

We know Astarion stays here for quite a while until you talk to him, but we don't know where to find him should he vacate this area - if he even does.

Where to find Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3

Wyll is inside The Hollow, west of Emerald Grove. If you walk past the merchant at the start of the Hollow, you'll see Wyll training with some Tieflings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

If you recruit Karlach first, however, Wyll can disappear from this spot. If he does disappear, it's likely that Wyll will automatically appear at your camp when you take a Long Rest - but you might need to sort out The Hollow's Goblin problem first.

Where to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

Halsin is located in the Worg Pen, which is past the door found up the stairs in the northeastern corner of Shattered Sanctum at the Goblin Camp. You have to fight some Goblins in the Worg Pen to free Halsin though, so be prepared before you go through the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

If you want to continue exploring the Goblin Camp without the rest of the Goblins turning hostile, make sure to tell Halsin to stay in the Worg Pens for now.

Don't worry if you miss Halsin at the Goblin Camp, as he'll appear at Emerald Grove once you complete the Goblin attack storyline anyway.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

Halsin is also a rather unique companion, as he doesn't officially join you until Act 2, even though you can speak to him at camp. So, to fully recruit Halsin, you have to go to the Last Light Inn in the Shadow Cursed Lands area, then speak with Jaheira and wake up Art Cullagh. Follow the questline relating to Art and you'll eventually be able to add Halsin to your party, as long as you keep him alive.

Where to find Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

Karlach is found by a stream south of The Risen Road waypoint and tollhouse containing Paladins. Follow the path littered with corpses and Hyenas, then take the turning down to the stream and you'll spot Karlach at the end of the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

It's possible that Karlach might disappear from this location if you take too long to find her. If this happens, she might show up when you get to Baldur's Gate, but we haven't been able to confirm this for sure ourselves.

Also, keep in mind that Karlach will refuse to join your party if you turn on the Tieflings at Hollow Grove. This means that it's hard to recruit Karlach and Minthara in the same playthrough, but ignoring the Goblin attack questline altogether might make it possible.

Where to find Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3

Minthara is one of the most missable companions in Baldur's Gate 3, as she's actually one of your targets if you choose to side with the Tieflings during the Goblin attack storyline in Act 1.

So, if you're planning on doing a 'good' playthrough, you might want to skip recruiting Minthara. Although, it might be possible to recruit Minthara if you skip the Goblin questline altogether and head straight to Moonrise Towers, if you want to keep your morals somewhat intact while recruiting her.

Minthara is first located at the back of Shattered Sanctum, which is the building at the back of the Goblin Camp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

If you want to recruit her while following the Goblin attack storyline, you'll have to tell her Emerald Grove's location and agree to meet her at the camp and deceive the Tieflings.

Talk to Zevlor at the gates of The Hollow and blow the horn to call Minthara. She will appear and tell you to turn on the Tieflings. You must do so at this point if you want to add Minthara as a companion later.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Larian Studios

While Minthara won't join your camp straight away, you'll meet her again at Moonrise Towers later in the story. You must rescue Minthara from her trial here in order to fully recruit her as a companion.

Where to find Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

Jaheira is first located during Act 2 at the Last Light Inn in the Shadow Cursed Lands area.

To fully recruit her, however, you have to continue all the way to the end of Act 2. She'll then automatically appear at your camp near the end of Act 2, as your party makes its way to another location as part of the story.

Where to find Minsc in Baldur's Gate 3

It takes a while to add him to your party, as Minsc is found during Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3. Click on the spoiler tags below to reveal exactly where Misc is located:

Minsc will be in the Lower City of Baldur's Gate. You have to follow Jaheira's quest and go to the Counting House and speak with one of the bankers to reveal his location. Then, you need to follow the quest further to find him behind a sluice gate in the Sewers. We haven't got this point ourselves yet, but it looks like you have to keep following this questline and ensure Minsc stays alive to eventually recruit him.

Image credit: Larian Studios

Now that you're up to speed with companions, why not check out our Mutliclass explainer and find out how to respec you and your companions.