Alice: Madness Returns has been quietly removed from Steam again

Alice: Madness Returns has once again disappeared from Steam.

Alice's disappearance will be particularly frustrating for some, as the 2011 game only returned to Steam in February 2022 after a DRM issue saw it removed from sale for almost five years. Now, just a few months later, it's gone again.

The reason for its sudden and unexpected disappearance? It's not entirely clear. Steam's not giving away much; Alice: Madness Returns' Steam page simply says "at the request of the publisher, Alice: Madness Returns is no longer available for sale on Steam", which is a blanket statement that covers pretty much anything and everything.

Creator American McGee himself, however, is speculating that it may have something to do with another game made by his former Spicy Horse studio, the "broken" Akaneiro: Demon Hunters. But whilst Spicy Horse intended for Akaneiro to have been removed from sale until the issue was fixed, its other titles - including Alice: Madness Returns - were not.

From what I've heard, in trying to remove Akaneiro from @Steam (it was broken), all the other Spicy Horse games also got removed. We're reaching out to Support and trying to get this resolved. Anyone at @valvesoftware can help fix this faster? https://t.co/D1h6SHn5P0 — ⚓ American McGee 🏴‍☠️ (@americanmcgee) June 18, 2022

"From what I've heard, in trying to remove Akaneiro from @Steam (it was broken), all the other Spicy Horse games also got removed," McGee tweeted over the weekend. "We're reaching out to Support and trying to get this resolved. Anyone at @valvesoftware can help fix this faster?"

At the time of writing, Alice remains MIA. As always, we'll let you know if and when this changes.

McGee was the creative director of the EA-published 2000 title American McGee's Alice. It gained cult status and was followed up by Alice: Madness Returns in 2011. Fans have wondered - and continually questioned McGee - about a third Alice game ever since, but the good news is Alice: Asylum is officially on the way.

The third instalment of McGee's fantastically grim take on Alice in Wonderland has been drawn up in consultation with his new Mysterious studio and 3000+ Patreon backers. A full PDF of the game's narrative outline is publically accessible, providing you're a Patreon backer and don't mind the spoilers, of course.