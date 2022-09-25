A secret The Callisto Protocol video hints that something is happening next week

A secret The Callisto Protocol video hints that something is happening next weekWatch this space...
A phone number hidden in a recent The Callisto Protocol teaser has led to the discovery that something may be happening next week.
Twitterer Shinobi602 - a games industry brand manager - found themselves intrigued enough by the sci-fi horror's most recent promotional video that they texted the number that pops up in the latest trailer.
After texting the number, Shinobi received a mysterious video response. The secretive teaser flashes words like "secrets, answers, ARCAS, lies" and ends with a date: 29th September.
Here, check it out for yourself:
So I texted that number in the @CallistoTheGame promo a few days ago and I just got this text 👇— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) September 23, 2022
Lots of questions! Something happening next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/dYHf7AkdBT
What does it mean? Well, that's hard to say right now. What does seem clear, however, is that we'll be getting more intel about The Callisto Protocol some time on Thursday next week. Watch this space, eh - literally…
"These might be new tricks - or maybe, new twists on old ones - but there's still that slightly old-school sense to The Callisto Protocol," we said when we played a little of The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom.
"Part of it is the rollercoaster-like linearity, part of which, [creator Glen] Schofield says, 'is because I want to tell the story, and it's hard to tell a story when you're going in all different directions and doing different things'."
