If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to find the florist's husband in A Plague Tale Requiem Chapter 2

Including how to get inside the arena.
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Guides Writer
Published on

You need to find the florist's husband at the beginning of Chapter 2 in A Plague Tale: Requiem to get the location of Magister Vaudin who can hopefully help Hugo.

Thankfully, you don't have too far to search, but after finding the florist's husband, you'll have to find a way inside and explore the arena to complete the chapter.

We detailed the exact location of the florist's husband in A Plague Tale: Requiem below, along with how to find a way inside the arena after you've spoke with him.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube

Where to find the florist's husband in A Plague Tale: Requiem

After speaking with the florist opposite the entrance of the sheltered market stalls, she'll inform Amicia that it's actually her husband who knows Magister Vaudin's location, not her.

To find him, you'll have to locate the fountain first, which is on the other side of the sheltered stalls - but you can't cut through these stalls.

So, to find the florist's husband in A Plague Tale: Requiem, you need to turn back the way you came, then take a left towards the back stalls and you'll see him opposite the fountain with some pots and a child sitting on it. The Florist's husband is the person wearing a hat who is sweeping leaves near this fountain.

He directs you to the arena next, but when you take the the steps leading down to the arena, some guards will stop Amicia and Lucas from entering.

How to find a way inside the arena in A Plague Tale: Requiem

After getting turned away by the guards outside the arena, take a right and follow the path all the way to the animal shelter at the end, then enter it.

Opposite the donkey, on the right, you'll see a staircase. Take this to the top and interact with the door on the other side to enter the arena. You might have to wait for Lucas before you can enter the door, but this shouldn't take long.

A short loading screen and cutscene will play, then you'll get a new objective to find Vaudin, and can now explore the arena.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments

More On A Plague Tale: Requiem

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch