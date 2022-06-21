A piece of Lego can now play Doom

A piece of Lego can now play DoomBricked console.
After being made playable in cars, on fridges, via Twitter and even in a tiny LCD screen shoved inside a pregnancy test, we may have finally hit our limit for the things that can run Doom.
On the tiniest LCD screen I've ever seen, here's Doom running inside a single Lego brick.
Brilliantly, this brick is a Lego element typically used as a computer screen, with the insides hollowed out to insert a miniature circuit and LCD display.
The creation was put together by Doom enthusiast James Brown, who shared his work on Twitter (thanks, MP1st).
I wired the brick up as a very small external monitor, so you can, for instance, play Doom on it. pic.twitter.com/uWK2Uw7Egr— James Brown (@ancient_james) June 19, 2022
The LCD screen offers a 72x40 resolution - just enough to make out what's going on. Sort of.
Here’s the bare circuit pic.twitter.com/v0TOqzikkP— James Brown (@ancient_james) June 7, 2022
Alternatively, here's a look at the Lego brick emulating a little Lego computer. And yes, the brick still sticks to others.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.