A piece of Lego can now play Doom

After being made playable in cars, on fridges, via Twitter and even in a tiny LCD screen shoved inside a pregnancy test, we may have finally hit our limit for the things that can run Doom.

On the tiniest LCD screen I've ever seen, here's Doom running inside a single Lego brick.

Brilliantly, this brick is a Lego element typically used as a computer screen, with the insides hollowed out to insert a miniature circuit and LCD display.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer plays Doom Eternal - at slightly better resolution.

The creation was put together by Doom enthusiast James Brown, who shared his work on Twitter (thanks, MP1st).

I wired the brick up as a very small external monitor, so you can, for instance, play Doom on it. pic.twitter.com/uWK2Uw7Egr — James Brown (@ancient_james) June 19, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The LCD screen offers a 72x40 resolution - just enough to make out what's going on. Sort of.

Here’s the bare circuit pic.twitter.com/v0TOqzikkP — James Brown (@ancient_james) June 7, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alternatively, here's a look at the Lego brick emulating a little Lego computer. And yes, the brick still sticks to others.