A piece of Lego can now play Doom

Bricked console.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

After being made playable in cars, on fridges, via Twitter and even in a tiny LCD screen shoved inside a pregnancy test, we may have finally hit our limit for the things that can run Doom.

On the tiniest LCD screen I've ever seen, here's Doom running inside a single Lego brick.

Brilliantly, this brick is a Lego element typically used as a computer screen, with the insides hollowed out to insert a miniature circuit and LCD display.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer plays Doom Eternal - at slightly better resolution.

The creation was put together by Doom enthusiast James Brown, who shared his work on Twitter (thanks, MP1st).

The LCD screen offers a 72x40 resolution - just enough to make out what's going on. Sort of.

Alternatively, here's a look at the Lego brick emulating a little Lego computer. And yes, the brick still sticks to others.

