The new Doom Anthology includes a BFG model, and is now up for pre-order

Including six critically acclaimed games: Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, the upcoming Doom Anthology is now available for pre-order. Time to rip and tear.

It also packs an exclusive SteelBook game case and a 5-inch replica of the BFG with LED lights and a stand. It will be released on October 22 and costs £79.99 / $79.99. Pre-orders are live now at GAME in the UK, or Amazon in the US for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC (Steam).

Doom Anthology Includes: Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, SteelBook game case and a 5-inch replica of the BFG. Click here pre-order

Wrapped up with more than three decades of demon slaying, this could be the perfect collector's item or gift going into the latter parts of this year.

This isn't the only recent Doom news as well. Doom 1 & 2 "enhanced" bundle was recently released with a new episode from MachineGames to boot.

The brand-new and official campaign created by id, MachineGames, and Nightdive Studios, titled Legacy of Rust. That's alongside a 25 total Deathmatch map pack and several other additional campaigns, including TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment, Master Levels for Doom 2, Doom 2: No Rest for the Living, and Sigil - John Romero's unofficial fifth episode in the Doom saga.