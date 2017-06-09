E3 2017 schedule guide - all the conference times, stream links and predictions

E3 is fast approaching, and while we can expect a more game-focused event than last year's hardware-heavy showing, you can certainly count on seeing some new tech. The big expectation is more details on Microsoft's mid-generation upgrade, dubbed Project Scorpio, while Nintendo will get into full swing on showing what's next for its newly-released Nintendo Switch, and perhaps Sony will give us more reasons to consider that upgrade to a PS4 Pro. It's also another year we've seen a couple of shifts in the schedule, with EA now starting on Saturday and Microsoft moving from its usual Monday slot to Sunday - meaning we'll have four days of conferences before the show even starts. That's a lot of late nights for those watching from the UK - so hope you've stocked up on coffee. We fixed the office coffee machine just in time. In this guide, you'll find details of E3 conference stream times in chronological order. Plus, to get you initiated, we've provided some helpful background reading to give you an idea of what to expect. Of course, there's always a surprise or two, and if you're bookmarking the page, then you'll find it updated with links to our own live stream pages just as the show begins, so you can watch and discuss these as they happen alongside us. Once each conference is over, we'll be replacing those background reading links with the biggest stories from each conference - handy for those who can't stay up for those early morning showcases. On that note; as those early morning conferences straddle different days of the week depending on where in the world you're reading this article, by default we'll be listing each conference date from a UK perspective. If differences do affect a date elsewhere, we've included small notes after each timezone too.

PC Gaming Show E3 2017 conference times - Monday June 12 UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT) For a third year running, PC gaming is once again receiving a dedicated showcase thanks to Intel and PC Gamer. Partners listed include Bohemia Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, Cygames, Nexon, Firaxis with XCOM 2 news and even Xbox, thanks to its continued push on the platform. There's always room for a little surprise here, although the show also often ends up as one of the longer, more dragged out routines, too, so you'll need to be in it for the long haul!

