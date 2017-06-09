E3 2017 schedule guide - all the conference times, stream links and predictions

E3 is fast approaching, and while we can expect a more game-focused event than last year's hardware-heavy showing, you can certainly count on seeing some new tech.
The big expectation is more details on Microsoft's mid-generation upgrade, dubbed Project Scorpio, while Nintendo will get into full swing on showing what's next for its newly-released Nintendo Switch, and perhaps Sony will give us more reasons to consider that upgrade to a PS4 Pro.
It's also another year we've seen a couple of shifts in the schedule, with EA now starting on Saturday and Microsoft moving from its usual Monday slot to Sunday - meaning we'll have four days of conferences before the show even starts. That's a lot of late nights for those watching from the UK - so hope you've stocked up on coffee. We fixed the office coffee machine just in time.
In this guide, you'll find details of E3 conference stream times in chronological order. Plus, to get you initiated, we've provided some helpful background reading to give you an idea of what to expect. Of course, there's always a surprise or two, and if you're bookmarking the page, then you'll find it updated with links to our own live stream pages just as the show begins, so you can watch and discuss these as they happen alongside us.
Once each conference is over, we'll be replacing those background reading links with the biggest stories from each conference - handy for those who can't stay up for those early morning showcases.
On that note; as those early morning conferences straddle different days of the week depending on where in the world you're reading this article, by default we'll be listing each conference date from a UK perspective. If differences do affect a date elsewhere, we've included small notes after each timezone too.
EA E3 2017 conference times - Saturday, June 10
- UK: 8pm (BST)
- Europe: 9pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 3pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 12pm (PDT)
Last year, EA kicked off E3 with an hour that was thin on announcements but high on hype. This year, expect plenty of sports (as usual), including a look at FIFA 18 and how they tackle a follow-up to last year's new story-based Journey mode, plus a renewed focus on their major Star Wars franchise, Battlefront 2 - which now features a fully-fledged story mode - as EA appears to shift to an alternating cycle between that and their Battlefield series.
There's also the sparsely-discussed third-person Star Wars shooter that's apparently in development at Titanfall studio Respawn, the big Destiny-rivalling 'live service' game from BioWare that's due for release some time after April 2018, and will we ever get to see more of that Amy Hennig-led Star Wars action game? Hopefully this is the year, but until the show kicks off, here's all the big stories to catch up on in advance:
Recommended background reading:
- Need for Speed Payback is EA's next racer
- BioWare's new "live service" game delayed to EA's next financial year
- FIFA 18 ditches exclusive Legends for multiplatform Icons
- There's FIFA 18 - and there's EA Sports FIFA on the Nintendo Switch
- Mass Effect Andromeda fans excited by new hint at quarian DLC
- Mass Effect series "on ice" following Andromeda disappointment
- Writing the next Dragon Age
Microsoft E3 2017 conference times - Sunday, June 11
- UK: 10pm (BST)
- Europe: 11pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 5pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 2pm (PDT)
Arguably the one press conference to watch, with Microsoft likely to tell-all about the Scorpio and what's releasing alongside it. We reported extensively and exclusively on Project Scorpio's tech earlier this year, with Digital Foundry running a close rule on its performance, and sharing the first ever Scorpio screenshot.
Microsoft has spent the time leading up to E3 getting its hand in order before the big play, with trickles of news relating to various Xbox services like Game Library and backwards compatibility the main points of interest since the Scorpio tech reveal. The big question, however, now that we know of the console's power, isn't the quality of Xbox's services, nor whether or not Scorpio's going to look pretty (or if it's possible to have a real name that's as 90s-cartoon-villain radical as Scorpio) - it's what games it'll get.
So far, Microsoft's big titles are somewhat slim on the ground. The new Crackdown and Sea of Thieves top the billing right now, and Halo 6 won't be out this year, but will we see any big new franchises, sequels, or at least marketing agreements of the same ilk as Sony's big Call of Duty PS4 coup? Does big Phil Spencer have an ace up his sleeve? Will anyone ever care about Battletoads? Here's all the background reading to get you up to date, before we find out:
Recommended background reading:
- Xbox is close to being a brilliant games platform - but it needs games to get it there
- Why Microsoft is making Project Scorpio
- Scorpio made simple: the next Xbox's tech explained
- Forza Motorsport on Project Scorpio: The full story
- Microsoft gives more memory to Scorpio devs
- Halo 5's lack of Master Chief was a huge disappointment, 343 admits
- What you actually do in Sea of Thieves
Bethesda E3 2017 conference times - Sunday, June 11
- UK: 5am (BST, Monday)
- Europe: 6am (CEST, Monday)
- East Coast US: 12am (EDT, Monday)
- West Coast US: 9pm (PDT, Sunday)
Last year, Bethesda got us through the early hours of Monday morning and it's the same again this time around - this time at the slightly later time of 5am UK time.
We should, finally, be getting some news on that long-rumoured Wolfenstein sequel and The Evil Within 2. Don't get your hopes up for anything Elder Scrolls or Fallout-related though, as they seem to be some way off for now, though we might hear a little more about Fallout 4's VR edition.
There's also bound to be something on Quake Champions, Skyrim on Switch - which is still dated for this year, though that could be the domain of the Nintendo conference - and maybe something to follow up on the recently-released Prey? We'll see!
Recommended background reading:
- Quake Champions is an old school shooter done right
- Prey review
- Escaping Skyrim's shadow - and laying the ground for Elder Scrolls 6
PC Gaming Show E3 2017 conference times - Monday June 12
- UK: 6pm (BST)
- Europe: 7pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 10am (PDT)
For a third year running, PC gaming is once again receiving a dedicated showcase thanks to Intel and PC Gamer. Partners listed include Bohemia Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, Cygames, Nexon, Firaxis with XCOM 2 news and even Xbox, thanks to its continued push on the platform.
There's always room for a little surprise here, although the show also often ends up as one of the longer, more dragged out routines, too, so you'll need to be in it for the long haul!
Recommended background reading:
- Thief studio boss mocks report of series revival
- Next Tropico game teased for 2018
- Total War: Warhammer 2's campaign is trying something different
Ubisoft E3 2017 conference times - Monday June 12
- UK: 9pm (BST)
- Europe: 10pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 4pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 1pm (PDT)
Ubisoft was all too happy to tell us what it has coming out in the next financial year - a new Assassin's Creed (set to be Assassin's Creed: Origins), Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2, so expect all those to take up a chunk of the show.
We can expect a few more announcements along the way - the rumoured Mario Rabbids game should be there, and we'd be surprised if Just Dance didn't make its annual appearance - as well as hopefully one or two other surprises. Just don't expect Beyond Good and Evil 2 - or Aisha Tyler.
Recommended background reading:
- Sources: leaked Assassin's Creed: Origins image is real
- Assassin's Creed T-Shirt seemingly reveals new lead character
- Looks like Egypt-set Assassin's Creed Origins has leaked again
- Far Cry 5 introduces airplanes, muscle cars and far-right fanatics
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 won't be at E3
- Leaked images detail Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Ubisoft has a new logo
Sony E3 2017 conference times - Monday June 12
- UK: 2am (BST, Tuesday)
- Europe: 3am (CEST, Tuesday)
- East Coast US: 9pm (EDT, Monday)
- West Coast US: 6pm (PDT, Monday)
In 2016, Sony opted for a games-led showcase, skipping over its much-anticipated reveal of the PS4 Pro until later in the year.
This year we can probably expect more of the same. Sony has seemingly shown much of its hand in recent years, revealing projects like the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a new God of War game, Shenmue 3 and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding - when all of them seem to be a fair way off.
We'd say that now Sony will be looking to flesh those games out - anticipate some news on their upcoming zombie-shredder Days Gone, plus The Last of Us Part 2, the next Uncharted 4 DLC, and hopefully more info on any of the other distant titles mentioned above. Hopefully we'll see some more VR games, but don't expect new hardware - we've already seen a new colour or two.
Recommended background reading:
- The Last of Us fans have a huge Part 2 theory
- Shenmue 3 release date delayed until second half of 2018
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake development moved in-house at Square Enix
- Sony downplays dream of PlayStation Vita successor
- In Theory: Could Sony release PlayStation 5 in 2018?
Nintendo E3 2017 conference times - Tuesday June 13
- UK: 5pm (BST)
- Europe: 6pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 12pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 9am (PDT)
Despite the initial disappointment of a Switch (then known as the NX) no-show last year, Nintendo won E3 with a stunning showcase of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This year is the first E3 for Nintendo's already successful system, and there is a similar focus on a single game - Super Mario Odyssey.
Expect a few other games to make an appearance, too, as well as the same format - a Digital Event rather than a live press conference, followed by an all-day Treehouse stream that delves closer into what it has to show, as well as Splatoon 2 and ARMS tournaments you can tune into.
As for what not to expect? Nintendo has a few mobile games planned, but doesn't use E3 to show them off, while its SNES Classic Edition should get its own dedicated reveal later in the year, too.
Recommended background reading:
- A resurgent Nintendo still has questions to answer at E3
- Five things you may have missed in Super Mario Odyssey's trailer
- Pokkén Tournament headed to Nintendo Switch
- The past, present and future of Fire Emblem
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC 1 - Hard Mode, Hero's Path, Korok Mask, Travel Medallion and everything we know about The Master Trials
- Xbox E3 survey mentions Nintendo SNES Classic Edition
- In Theory: Where next for the Nintendo / Nvidia partnership?
Additional reporting by Matthew Reynolds.
OR