You can grab 1TB of PCIe storage for only £36 right now

Solid-state storage prices continue to tumble in 2023, and while there have been big discounts on some of the fastest PCIe gen 4 SSDs around, you can get even more value from a discounted PCIe gen 3 SS that can still give you a big storage upgrade for cheap.

If you're looking to upgrade from an old hard drive or SATA SSD, then this Kioxia Exceria 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD is going for only £36 on Amazon UK, its lowest price ever and a really great price for a terabyte of M.2 storage:

Usually drives are this cheap because they use QLC NAND flash memory - meaning their initial performance doesn't last long. This Exceria SSD, however, uses TLC NAND memory and comes with a DRAM cache, so its performance will be more reliable over time.

The Kioxia Exceria won't be challenging some of the best gaming SSDs in terms of performance, but it's no slouch with speeds of up to 1700MB/s reads and 1600MB/s writes. Furthermore, its random performance is pretty impressive - 350K IOPS reads and 400K IOPS are numbers seen in higher-end PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

This is a great budget SSD if you're looking to upgrade from an older piece of hardware, as it will be several times faster than a SATA SSD, and even faster compared to a traditional mechanical hard drive. Also, because it's gen 3 PCIe, older PC systems will be able to use this as long as it has an M.2 slot.

With some big games releasing soon, like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield in August and September respectively, you'll want to make sure you've got enough storage space in your PC as these games are going to ask for between 125GB and 150GB of available storage space to install.

It's great to keep seeing these price drops, and we'll continue to let you know when the best SSDs drop and price and when there are more deals on great-value SSDs like this one, so be sure to follow the Deals tag on Eurogamer using the topics below.