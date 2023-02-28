Yoshida confirms Final Fantasy 16 won't be on PC six months after PS5 release

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has commented once again on a PC version of the game, and confirmed it won't be available six months after the PS5 release.

As shared on the Japanese PlayStation Blog (thanks, Wario64), Yoshida said he would love to release a PC version but that it simply could not be ready that soon after the PS5 version is released.

"I've caused a bit of a stir with my remarks the other day, but I'd like to touch on the PC version," said Yoshida, referring to previous comments we reported on.

Watch on YouTube Our Final Fantasy 16 video preview

"First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.

"This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimising the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimising the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimise it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

He concluded: "First of all, I would be happy if you could play the PS5 version, which I made with the thought of being the best game in the world. If the PC version comes out in half a year, I can quit the company (laughs). Please don't say, 'I won't buy the PS5 version because the PC version will be released in half a year'."

While I can't totally agree just yet with it being the "best game in the world", Final Fantasy 16 is certainly shaping up to be one of the best of the series. I recently got to go hands-on with the game and its combat is electrifying with an outrageous sense of scale to its Eikonic clashes.

Final Fantasy 16 is due out on PlayStation 5 on 22nd June.