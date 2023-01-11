If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 16 producer confuses fans with PC release response

Crystal clear?

Clive in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has responded to the question of a possible PC release.

On a Final Fantasy 14 Mahjong stream with the rest of the development team, Yoshida was asked about rumours of a Final Fantasy 16 PC release.

"I don't know where the notion of a PC version releasing six months after the game is out came from as none of us have ever said that. In either case, please buy the PS5 [version]!" he said, as per a translation from streamer and translator Aitai Kimochi.

FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE

He followed up: "ahh, but yeah in either case we spent a ton of money on this game, and the quality is great, so I hope you can buy it [on ps5]".

Siliconera has similarly translated the comment: "There's been talk that the PC version [of FF16] will come out, but no one [on the team] has said anything about the PC version. I wonder why people assume the PC version will arrive six months after [the PS5 version], so just go ahead and buy a PS5."

To answer Yoshida's confusion, a promotional video for the PlayStation 5 console from last November included in its small print that Final Fantasy 16 would be "PS5 exclusive for six months".

It's been assumed, therefore, that a PC release of the game will be on its way some time after those six months - although not necessarily exactly on that six month anniversary.

What's more, previous games in the series are currently available on PC, including the recent releases Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

It would seem reasonable to assume Square Enix would do the same with its next release - unless there was PlayStation exclusivity. Which there is, for six months at least.

Yoshida's comment has thrown fans into confusion, though that was perhaps his intention. After all, he smirks a little while making this comment - is this just to throw us off the scent of a PC release?

The bottom line though: if you want to play Final Fantasy 16, you'll have to own a PlayStation 5 console - for now at least.

Comments
