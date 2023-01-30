XCOM director doesn't know "anything" about series' future right now

Jake Solomon, director of XCOM and XCOM 2, has said he is currently still in the dark on the future of Firaxis' turn-based tactics series.

Solomon's team at Firaxis most recently released the brilliant yet underappreciated Marvel's Midnight Suns, and are now working on its upcoming DLC plans.

But when asked if an XCOM 3 might be next on the agenda after that, Solomon said he had "no information" and no "secret agenda" for saying so.

Marvel's Midnight Suns' first DLC, for Deadpool, is now available.

"I personally have no information on [XCOM] right now," Solomon told VGC, "and I say that because, truly, yesterday I was working on Morbius' abbey outfits and recolours, so I am not working on it.

"I don't have any secret agenda, I don't know anything about XCOM at this point."

Solomon's critically-acclaimed XCOM: Enemy Unknown launched back in 2012, and was followed up by XCOM 2 in 2016. A spin-off, XCOM: Chimera Squad, arrived in 2020.

What's next for XCOM remains to be seen.

As for Solomon's team in the meantime, Marvel's Midnight Suns' first DLC addition, Deadpool, arrived last week with a suite of new missions, upgrades and additional cosmetic items. Three more DLC packs are set to launch over the coming months, adding in Venom, Morbius and Storm.

If you're yet to give it a go, Christian Donlan recommended it as "great tactical fun nestled in a sweet-natured superhero dollhouse" in Eurogamer's Marvel's Midnight Suns review

Personally, I'd love a Midnight Suns-style follow-up with the X-Men, set in and around the Xavier Institute... I can dream.