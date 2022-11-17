Xbox Black Friday sale: here are the best offers on great digital games

Xbox's Black Friday sale has arrived! And there are many games, old and new, that have received significant discounts on the digital store. The great thing about this sale is even the most recent titles often receive really good discounts, letting you jump in while others are still talking about them and filling in the multiplayer lobbies.

Some new titles that are discounted include the fantastic LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It's available for just £24.99, and includes hundreds of playable characters across the mainline Star Wars movies. And Warner Bros' dark and stylish Gotham Knights released last month is currently available for £38.99. And Deathloop, Bethesda's time-loop first person shooter which recently arrived on the Xbox, is available for just £19.79.

Games released in the past couple of years have received substantial discounts. Bandai Namco's futuristic action RPG Scarlet Nexus is available for just £12.49, and the Raccoon City Edition of Resident Evil, which includes the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 is down to just £12.49. The game was updated several months ago for Series X|S consoles too. And the premium editions of Forza Horizon 4 and 5, which includes DLC add-ons, is available for £67.99. This is really handy as those games will eventually leave Game Pass due to licensing issues. But if you already own previous Forza games, you have no issue downloading them from your library.

Here are some of the best discounts during this year's Xbox Black Friday sale:

