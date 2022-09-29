World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion gets November release date

A little over six months after its big reveal, World of Warcraft's Dragonflight expansion has been given a release date, with its launch now officially scheduled for 28th November this year.

As detailed back in April, Dragonflight's first major addition is a new location known as the Dragon Isles, the long-hidden ancestral home of dragonkind. This, in turn, brings four new areas - the Waking Shores starting zone, the expansive Ohn'ahran Plains, the frozen Azure Span, and the majestic Thaldraszus - complete with new dungeons and raids.

Dragonflight also introduces a new playable race-class hybrid (a first for WoW) known as the Dracthyr Evokers, which can switch between human and draconic forms. Depending on a player's chosen class specialisations, its focus is either damage dealing or healing.

Elsewhere, Dragonflight adds a new skill-based flight system tied to customisable dragon companions, plus improvements to some of World of Warcraft's existing mechanics - including revamps for the game's talent system, improved professions, plus an updated UI.

As part of its release date announcement, Blizzard has shared full regional launch timings on the World of Warcraft website. Here in the UK, for instance, Dragonflight becomes available at on 11pm on 28th November, which equates to midnight CET on 29th November for those in Europe. As for the US, expect a slightly earlier launch time of 3pm PST on 28th November, which, says Blizzard, is intended to align its release with other territories.