Blizzard's World of Warcraft team forms 500-stong union

The entirety of Blizzard's 500-strong World of Warcraft development team have unionised, making it the largest group within Microsoft's gaming teams to do so thus far.

Around 1750 employees within Microsoft's gaming teams are now unionised, Bloomberg reported yesterday, including those working on Blizzard's veteran MMO.

World of Warcraft developers will now be represented by the Communication Workers of America (CWA), which celebrated the inclusion of Blizzard staff yesterday in a statement which dubbed the joining as the "first wall-to-wall union at Activision Blizzard", and "a key inflection point in the broader movement for video game worker organising industry-wide".

Blizzard unionisation leaders have said they want to improve standards of pay, as well as the company's stance towards remote work and diversity.

There's also a hope that the mass unionisation of the entire World of Warcraft team will act as a blueprint for other developers across the industry.

"It's exciting to potentially raise the standards of the entire industry as siblings in organising," World of Warcrft designer Kathryn Friesen said.

Microsoft has once again voluntarily recognised the union, as it has done with others in the past - most recently, the 240 staff at Bethesda Game Studios working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, who similarly voted to unionise last week.

The Xbox maker previously pledged not to hamper unionisation efforts among staff, as part of its long-running but ultimately successful Activision Blizzard buyout.

"Unionising one of the most successful games ever signifies the rising power of worker solidarity across the industry, from AAA studios like Sega and Bethesda to indie developers," CWA spokesperson Tom Smith said. "What seemed impossible six years ago is now a reality, and this is just the beginning.

"Together, workers are redefining their industry. Up until now, my proudest WoW moment was successfully main-tanking RoS as a prot warrior, stance-dancing with no off-tank back during TBC. But what these amazing workers have done today leaves that in the dust."

"When workers have a protected voice, it's a win-win for employee standards, the studio, and World of Warcraft fans looking for the best gaming experience," said World of Warcraft test analyst Eric Lanham.

"Through our union, we're ready to tank any obstacles, heal any wounds, and DPS through the challenges ahead," he continued. "Together, we will ensure a full tier set bonus with the inclusion of all job titles in the same union. Like the legendary heroes of Azeroth, our union is forged in the fires of perseverance and resilience, and together, we will stand strong as the Alliance and the Horde to ensure a bright future for all."