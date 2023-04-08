"Wholesome narrative puzzle adventure" Tin Hearts comes to Switch later this month

"Wholesome narrative puzzle adventure" Tin Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tin Hearts came to life as a VR game that Wes described as "part Lemmings, part Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol", but it's now coming to Switch on 20th April, with a release on PC and current- and last-gen consoles a month later on 16th May.

Tin Hearts | Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer

Winner of the 'Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game' Accolade during Gamescom 2022, Tin Hearts is described as "an immersive, narrative-based, puzzle adventure wrapped up in a powerful tale of love and compromise".

"March through over 40 levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times."

"We're honoured to be working closely with Nintendo to bring Tin Hearts exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on its 20th April launch," said Kostas Zarifis, managing director of developer, Rogue Sun. "After winning Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game at Gamescom last year we wanted to celebrate all the love we've been receiving from the Nintendo community and this timed exclusive launch felt like a great way to do just that."

As well as coming to PC and Sony and Xbox consoles next month, Tin Hearts is also slated to release on PCVR, Meta Quest 2, and PSVR2 sometime later this year.