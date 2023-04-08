If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

"Wholesome narrative puzzle adventure" Tin Hearts comes to Switch later this month

Left, right, left, we all fall down…

Tin Hearts
Rogue Sun / Wired Productions
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

"Wholesome narrative puzzle adventure" Tin Hearts is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tin Hearts came to life as a VR game that Wes described as "part Lemmings, part Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol", but it's now coming to Switch on 20th April, with a release on PC and current- and last-gen consoles a month later on 16th May.

Tin Hearts | Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer

Winner of the 'Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game' Accolade during Gamescom 2022, Tin Hearts is described as "an immersive, narrative-based, puzzle adventure wrapped up in a powerful tale of love and compromise".

"March through over 40 levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times."

"We're honoured to be working closely with Nintendo to bring Tin Hearts exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on its 20th April launch," said Kostas Zarifis, managing director of developer, Rogue Sun. "After winning Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game at Gamescom last year we wanted to celebrate all the love we've been receiving from the Nintendo community and this timed exclusive launch felt like a great way to do just that."

As well as coming to PC and Sony and Xbox consoles next month, Tin Hearts is also slated to release on PCVR, Meta Quest 2, and PSVR2 sometime later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch