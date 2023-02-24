Western Digital's fastest SSD is at its lowest price on Amazon

There's good news if you're looking for a new SSD to bear the load of your PC or PS5 games, as WD_Black's fastest NVMe SSD has hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now.

The SN850x is a boosted version of the ever-popular SN850, boasting crazy speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s to help deliver top-tier performance with ridiculously short load times.

You can get the 2TB version of the SN850x for £150 at Amazon UK, which is over half price off, and it's also on sale for $160 at Amazon US, both the lowest price we've seen:

The SN850x is a perfect upgrade if you want more space or speed for your PC, or a real solid piece for a new PC build. If you want to give your PlayStation 5 a boost instead, or have cooling concerns for your PC, then the SN850x version with a heatsink is also on sale at Amazon, for just a bit more than its historic lowest price:

Whichever one you go for, you'll notice a serious upgrade in the load time of your games, and thanks to the 2TB size you'll be able to keep lots of the latest releases downloaded and ready to play whenever you need them.

M.2 SSDs slot straight into the motherboard's PCIe Gen4 slot in your PC (it's also backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3) where it can stay forever and work its magic. If you want to put it into a PS5, Digital Foundry has a great article on the Best SSD for PS5 that will tell you all you need to know.

