Weekly: MultiVersus, Evil Dead and everything else

It's the third episode of Weekly, our newish show where we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. We look at reviews and features, news and videos, and pull out some of the talking points from the week.

Those talking points this week are the PlayStation Plus relaunch, which we don't dwell on because the Newscast tackles it in much more detail. But we do dwell on the new Evil Dead game, which we've been playing, and Warner Bros.' new Smash Bros.' (how many brothers can there be?) game Multiversus, which we've also been playing. Are either of them any good?

My guests this week are Eurogamer editor in chief Martin Robinson and, for the first time, the wonderful Christian Donlan, our features editor here.