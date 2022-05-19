Eurogamer Newscast: Will we subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast - now also available in audio form! - we're talking PlayStation Plus Premium, and our thoughts on whether it's worth the price based on what we know so far.

The thing is, there are still several questions about what it will provide - even now, less than a week away from its initial rollout in Asia. What is its full game list? How good will its streaming be? And how soon should we expect newer games like Ratchet & Clank and Horizon Forbidden West to turn up on the service?

The biggest difference between PlayStation Plus Premium and Xbox Game Pass is, of course, the lack of big new first-party games launching into Plus on day one. But, with Starfield's delay to 2023, Microsoft might not have any on Game Pass this year either. How will Xbox counter? Joining me to discuss all that and more are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan.

