This week on the Eurogamer Newscast - now also available in audio form! - we're ready to round off this two-week not-E3 announcement bonanza with a chat about Starfield, and a look to the future.

Starfield dominated Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 event and was arguably the biggest game on show over the fortnight, though praise was hardly unanimous. It looked like a Bethesda RPG, many said, somehow not expecting exactly just that. Between the news you can't fly to space and won't have a voice, was it really as disappointing as some have made out?

Finally, with this main glut of not-E3 conferences done and dusted, talk turns to next year - when 2023 will see the return of both E3 and Summer Game Fest as in-person events. What will that look like, and will things be less messy in twelve months? Joining me to discuss all of that are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Was Starfield really a disappointment?