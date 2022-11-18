Warzone 2.0 Kastov 762 loadout, best class build and how to unlock the Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 is a key weapon for many, not only for its performance, but also as it's necessary to unlock other weapons in the AK platform.

In Warzone 2.0 this is what is commonly referred to in past titles as the AK-47.

Much like its real-life counterpart, the Kastov 762 is a weapon that takes a little bit of practice to properly handle its recoil, making accurate attacks at long distance targets challenging.

To work around the gun’s strengths whilst mitigating some of its weaknesses, we’ve prepared this guide to explain the best Kastov 762 loadout, listing a host of attachments, the perk package and equipment you should pick, delving into how to unlock the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2.0 too.

How to unlock Kastov 762 in Warzone 2.0

The Kastov 762 is one of the simpler weapons to unlock in Warzone 2.0, requiring pure investment by just playing the game.

By playing any mode or completing challenges in Warzone 2.0, you'll earn XP – acquire enough and once you reach player level 23, the Kastov 762 is yours to then customise in a loadout.

Once the weapon is unlocked, you'll ba able to use and level it up to unlock extra attachments, camos and even other weapons such as the Kastov 545 – which can then be used to unlock the Minibak.

Warzone 2.0 Kastov 762 best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 Kastov 762 loadout and attachments:

Barrel: Kastovia 343 (Unlocks at Kastov 762 Lv. 343) / Kas-10 584MM Barrel (Unlocks at RPK Lv. 16)

Kastovia 343 (Unlocks at Kastov 762 Lv. 343) / Kas-10 584MM Barrel (Unlocks at RPK Lv. 16) Optic: Cronen Mini Red dot (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 2) / Hybrid Firepoint (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 14)

Cronen Mini Red dot (Unlocks at FSS Hurricane Lv. 2) / Hybrid Firepoint (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 14) Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory (Unlocks at Kastov 762 Lv. 6) / Prolite TL3 Stock (Unlocks at RPK Lv.17)

KSTV-RPK Factory (Unlocks at Kastov 762 Lv. 6) / Prolite TL3 Stock (Unlocks at RPK Lv.17) Rear Grip: True- Tac Grip (Unlocks at Vaznev-9K Lv. 10)

True- Tac Grip (Unlocks at Vaznev-9K Lv. 10) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 10)

As previously mentioned, the Kastov 762 has a hefty amount of recoil, so it's worth keeping in mind that this isn't the greatest option if you're looking for a longer range assault rilfle.

As such, it's a little difficult to lean into combat across further distances, so we're picking a build that does the complete opposite.

Our approach is to stick to relatively short to mid sightlines, whilst acknowledging that Warzone 2.0's map size perhaps demands something a little more flexible for range.

To make this weapon have strong mobility for combat, we're opting for the Kastovia 343 barrel – whilst it reduces the damage range, it increases its Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, allowing you to open fire more accurately at a quicker rate.

Alternatively, for a bit more flexibility, you could instead go for the KAS-10 584MM Barrel which will increase the damage range, give the gun better recoil control and bullet velocity whilst upping its hip fire accuracy for those really close engagements – however this option does reduce ADS speed, unlike the Kastovia 343 and will take some grinding to acquire, so pick based on preference.

For optics, we're sticking with the ol' faithful Cronen Mini Red Dot, though the Hybrid Firepoint could be a good alternative since you can swap between a standard reflex sight and a longer-range magnified zoom.

For the stock, we're going for the KSTV-RPK Factory, good if you're looking to up the weapon's aiming stability, but you could instead pick the Prolite TL3 if you want to give yourself more ADS speed – a nice way to offset the negatives from the KAS-10 584MM barrel.

For the rear grip, we're going to recommnd the True-Tac Grip, a good option to bolster and quicken the gun's sprint-to-fire speed, good for when needing a quick retaliation against sudden enemy attacks.

To help your shots reach enemies quicker, our final attachment will be for the gun's ammunition – the 7.62 High Velocity ammo will increase the Kastov's accuracy stat, whilst upping its bullet velocity as well.

Warzone 2.0 Kastov 762 best class build, perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 Kastov 762 best class build, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Vanguard (Unlocked at Lv. 1)

Vanguard (Unlocked at Lv. 1) Secondary: Basilisk (Unlocked at Lv. 39)

Basilisk (Unlocked at Lv. 39) Tactical: Flash Grenade (Unlocked at Lv.1)

Flash Grenade (Unlocked at Lv.1) Lethal: Frag Grenade (Unlocked at Lv. 1)

As with Modern Warfare 2's variant, we're largely leaning into a more mobile, equipment stocked-up playstyle thanks to the perks provided within the Vanguard perk package.

So what perks are there in the Vanguard perk package?

First up is Double Time, returning from the MW2 recommendation and still a solid perk to pick, granting a doubled duration for tactical sprint, and increasing movement speed by about a third.

Second in the list is Bomb Squad, a demolition-resistance based perk that'll reduce the damage you take from player-initiated explosives. You also get to reset the fuse timer on live grenades, giving you a chance to counterattack with some explosive pain.

For the third perk, Resupply remains from the OG class setup – this will allow you to stock up with an extra Lethal grenade, and have both your Lethal and Tactical grenades recharge, each on 30-second cooldowns.

Finally, the fourth perk from the Vanguard package is High Alert, doing just what it says on the tin – when an enemy spots you, you'll be notified on-screen with an indicator which reveals the direction from which an enemy is looking at you from.

Since the Kastov is likely to run out of ammo – not just because of its recoil, but also the lack of the Scavenger perk – you'll want a strong sidearm to back you up.

As such, we're pointing you to the X12 handgun, a pistol with the highest fire rate of all semi-auto handguns currently available, ready with a mag of 17 rounds, providing an effective backup in the heat of battle, should you need to reload.

In terms of the Lethal and Tactical options, we're sticking to basics – a Frag and Flash Grenade combo should serve you well here, and is a tradition that likely will never die out.

