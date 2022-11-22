Warzone 2.0 FTAC Recon loadout, best class build and how to unlock the FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is a strong battle rifle in Warzone 2.0, and is a safer avenue of attack for less aggressive playstyles.

This isn’t a run-and-gun kind of weapon however, nor does it have enough range to be one you’ll want to take down the sniper lines. What it lacks in its close and long-range effectiveness though, it makes up for in strong medium range combat, and as such is a strong option for your time in Warzone 2.0.

In order to help emphasise a more careful and calculated playstyle, on this page we’ll explain how to unlock the FTAC Recon, as well as recommend a set of attachments, perk package and equipment that’ll help you build the best FTAC Recon loadout.

How to unlock FTAC Recon in Warzone 2.0

To access the FTAC Recon, you need to level the M4 up to level 13.

It's one of the easier-to-unlock battle rifles in the game when compared to the others on offer.

After that, all you need to do is to use and level the FTAC Recon – and any other weapon you may want attachment unlocks from – and you'll also work your way to unlocking another gun, the FSS Hurricane.

Warzone 2.0 FTAC Recon best loadout and attachments

These are the best Warzone 2.0 FTAC Recon loadout and attachments:

Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 15)

Support CP90 Grip (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 15) Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5” (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 22) / 419MM EXF Barrel (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 6)

Bull Rider 16.5” (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 22) / 419MM EXF Barrel (Unlocks at FTAC Recon Lv. 6) Underbarrel: VX Pinapple (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 14)

VX Pinapple (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 14) Optic: HMW-20 Optic (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 2)

HMW-20 Optic (Unlocks at Lachmann-762 Lv. 2) Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory (Unlocks at 556 Icarus Lv. 8)

This list of attachments is focused on improving the FTAC Recon's capability to hit enemies at medium to long distances.

While this is a great, all-round battle rifle, it shines most prominently when finding a good position and hunting down enemies from afar.

The Support CP90 rear grip will give the rifle more aiming stability and flinch resistance, though it does reduce the weapon's mobility and handling stats, but on the whole, the stability and resistance to flinch are much more important considering the playstyle we're thinking about.

For the barrel slot, running the Bull Rider 16.5” is the best option due to its increase in recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity – all useful for back-to-back shots and consistent accuracy.

Since it takes some time to unlock this particular attachment, an alternative you could use until then is the 419MM EXF Barrel – unlocked by levelling the FTAC Recon to level 6.

In terms of what to pick for the underbarrel slot, the VX Pinapple grip works great since it increases the accuracy and recoil control stats of the rifle.

Next we move onto the key attachment that really is going to make this whole build tick – the HMW-20 Optic is fundamental to making this loadout work since it's going to grant a 8.0x magnified sight that'll be exactly what you need to attack from medium to long distances.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer something more close-quarters, a standard red dot sight, or the Hybrid Firepoint – which lets you toggle between 4.3x magnification and a standard reflex sight – are great picks too.

As for the FTAC Recon's final attachment, whilst the gun has very few options for the stock slot, the Demo Precision Elite Factory stock is what we're recommending to make this loadout work, largely thanks to its improvements to recoil control.

Warzone 2.0 FTAC Recon best class build including perk package and equipment

Our picks for the best Warzone 2.0 FTAC Recon secondary, perk package and equipment are:

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Weapon Specialist (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Secondary: Lachmann Sub AKA MP5 (Unlocks at Lachmann-556 Lv. 12)

Lachmann Sub AKA MP5 (Unlocks at Lachmann-556 Lv. 12) Tactical: Shock Stick (Unlocks at Lv. 1)

Shock Stick (Unlocks at Lv. 1) Lethal: C4 (Unlocks at Lv. 23) / Claymore (Unlocks at Lv. 25)

For this particular loadout, we're going with the Weapon Specialist perk package that includes the following four perks: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter and Survivor.

The FTAC Recon's place in this build is obviously a semi-automatic – though you can swap at any point to full-auto – rifle that's not really going to be serving much of a great purpose at close range. With that in mind, we're going with a backup option.

Thanks to the ability to carry a primary in the secondary slot provided by the Overkill perk, we're recommending you take the Lachmann Sub – commonly known – as the MP5.

Whilst the MP5 does take a bit of work to unlock via the Lachmann and Meer Platform, the VEL 46 – unlocked right from the getgo – or FSS Hurricane – available once levelling the FTAC Recon to 12 – are solid alternatives to tide you over till you unlock MP5, or if you'd just prefer one of those two in general.

In terms of the second perk, Strong Arm is going to allow equipment to be thrown farther, providing a shown arc of each throw's trajectory – this perk's not going to elevate this class at all, but it's a nice bonus.

As for the third perk, Spotter – will allow you to see enemy equipment and Field Upgrades through walls. ADS-ing will highlight them for your team, and you're able to hack them to turn the equipment – such as Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4 and Trophy Systems – against the enemy.

When it comes to the fourth and final perk, you'll be getting Survivor as part of this perk package, making it so that any enemy that downs you will ping your teammates, giving them a heads up as to where the enemy is – plus, this perk will allow you to be revived faster by your teammates.

We picked this perk package since it's the only one with Overkill available – if you'd prefer, the Recon, Scout or Sentinel perk packages might suit you better, each with their own boosts to survivability and stealth.

Looking at the Lethal grenade to pick, we're recommending you go with either C4, Claymore or the Proximity Mine – that last one is primarily just to tide you over until you unlock the Claymore – as this will provide effective backup when sat in one spot. Remember you can always pick the Claymore or Proxy Mine back up should you move positions.

As the final aspect of this loadout, you'll want to take either a Flash Grenade or Shock Stick for your Tactical grenade – the former if you're moving about a bit more, and the latter if you want to lean into more of a support role of teammate overwatch – paired with C4, it gives you a bit of firepower to use against anyone using vehicles whilst you're in Al Mazrah.

Looking for other suggestions? Our best guns guide can help you decide what to use next.