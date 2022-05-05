Warframe's annual TennoCon fan event returns this July in digital-only form

TennoCon, Warframe's annual fan event, is officially returning this summer in digital-only form, with developer Digital Extremes having now confirmed that all-day proceedings will be getting underway on 16th July.

TennoCon has, of course, traditionally been a live, in-person event combining Warframe announcements, developer panels, and various community focused activities, but Digital Extremes made the decision to go online-only back in 2020 in reponse to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning this year's TennoCon will be its third fully digital show.

Unfortunately, beyond that 16th July date, Digital Extremes is yet to share much in the ways of details about this year's TennoCon, only saying that the all-day event will feature "exciting reveals" from the team, alongside a community art show.

Watch on YouTube Angels of the Zariman - Official Gameplay Trailer.

Assuming there's no major shakeup in the way it's doing things this year, the whole lot will be entirely free to watch online (previous events have also brought show-exclusive premium packs containing various in-game cosmetics for those that want to spend a bit of cash) and Digital Extremes says it'll once again be making a charitable donation as part of the event.

As for what we can expect to see in terms of reveals, that still remains a mystery, but given Digital Extremes' increasingly ambitious approach to Warframe - which given us the likes of The New War and Angels of the Zariman in recent times - it'll almost certainly be worth a watch.